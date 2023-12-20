South African Airways is expected to receive help from European airline SunExpress in the 2024/2025 period

The state-owned enterprise is said to have entered into a deal which will see SunExpress leasing aircraft to SAA

South Africans questioned the deal and believed that the SOE should be shut down

South African Airways plans to rebuild itself with the help of a European airline leasing the state-owned enterprise its planes seasonally. It was no shock to South Africans who believed that SAA should be shut down.

SAA to lease planes from SunExpress

The South African reported that SAA will hire planes from Turkish-German airline SunExpress for the foreseeable future. It’s alleged that the SOE agreed with SunExpress to lease some of its aircraft, which may look different from those South Africans have grown accustomed to using from South African Airways.

The company expects to receive four planes for the 2024/2025 European winter season, a deal expected to be a win-win for SunExpress and SAA. It’s believed that SunExpress is looking to benefit from this deal because it can lease some of the planes to SAA and other airlines when they are grounded.

Mzansi questions the deal

South Africans on Facebook questioned the deal and how they can afford to lease planes.

Neale Fortaine said:

“Something fishy is going on here.”

Robert Vogel was faithless.

“Don’t hold your breath. I guess that SAA won’t be around this time next year.”

Ihaam Abrahams asked:

“Can they even afford to lease planes since they don’t pay their crew enough?”

Hendrik Nel advised:

“To avoid disappointment, I recommend you fly any airline but SAA! There are plenty of great airlines in SA that serve all major routes. Please help the 8 million taxpayers of SA to close down this ANC sepsis of a business.”

Chris Dreyer wrote:

“Hope those entities know that payment is an issue. They're in for a rough ride because cadres must first eat from ticket sales before suppliers are paid, and that is very rare in this instance.”

Tiene Stoffberg:

“Big scam by the ANC to pocket some more taxpayers’ money.”

