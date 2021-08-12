SAHPRA Probe States 29 People's Death Not Linked to Covid Jab

29 deceased individuals are currently being studied by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority

SAHPRA is probing their deaths to see if there is any link to the Covid-19 vaccine as the individuals passed on shortly after receiving the jab

According to reports, there is currently no evidence that links the deaths of the 28 individuals to any of the Covid-19 vaccines

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHRPA) stated that it is at the moment, it is investigating the deaths of 29 people in SA who died after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, say reports.

SAHPRA stated that there is currently no evidence to suggest that the people died from the vaccine.

During a briefing of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health, the authority stated that there had been around 3 700 other complications reported after the vaccine was administered.

SAHPRA revealed that the deaths of 29 people, who reportedly died after receiving the Covid jab, are not linked to the vaccine. Image: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images

Dr Tumi Semete, SAHPRA CEO, stated that there is a study being undertaken to figure out if there is any sort of link between the deaths and the Covid-19 jab. Semete said that the studies were highly complex and autopsies will be conducted.

Other things such as the history of medication that the deceased was taking will also be taken into consideration in the study. Board Chairperson for SAHPRA Professor Helen Rees stated that one has to remember that the data comes from those who were the first to receive the jab and that these are mostly elderly people who are more likely to have had comorbidities, according to SABC News.

A report by News24 stated that people who have experienced adverse side effects after receiving one of the Covid-19 vaccines are being pushed and encouraged to report their side effects to SAHPRA.

