Adverse reactions to the recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine are being investigated by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra)

Sahpra is investigating the breakthroughs of infections in those who have already received the Covid-19 vaccine

The authority made the statement while briefing Parliament's Health Committee on Wednesday, 21 July

There are reportedly adverse effects being faced by those who have received the Covid-19 vaccine and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) is investigating the reactions.

Sahpra is probing a breakout in infections in people who have already been vaccinated. The authority briefed Parliament's Health Committee on Wednesday, stating that one of its mandates was to make sure that those who have applied for the vaccine have the ability to both record and report any side-effects.

The Covid-19 vaccine's possible adverse effects are being investigated by the South African Health Products Authority. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

CEO of Sahpra Tumi Smete-Makokotlela stated that they were monitoring what they deemed "adverse events following immunisation" after various reports of side-effects. Mokokotlela stated that there are causality studies going on.

She explained that a causality study is what is used to determine whether the event they saw is indeed related to the immunisation or if it is related to something else. Mokokotlela added that the studies will continue and autopsies will be conducted, according to EWN.

A report by IOL stated that Sahpra had in May launched the 'Med Safety App' in May, which was developed to promote and simplify recording and reporting of any adverse drug reactions, including events that followed vaccination.

Pfizer and BioNTech strike a deal for 100 million vaccines to be produced in SA

Previously, Briefly News reported that BioNTech and Pfizer, two of the world's largest vaccine companies, said on Wednesday that they had secured a South African partner to manufacture the Covid-19 vaccine locally. This agreement makes it the first of its kind on the African continent.

Biovac Institute will manufacture the Covid-19 vaccine at their plant in Cape Town, according to Fin24.

Biovac previously collaborated with Pfizer on the Prevnar 13 vaccine and will manufacture and distribute vaccines to Pfizer and BioNTech's global supply chain.

