A vigil was held for former Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan following his admission to hospital

A spokesperson said the family has requested privacy during the difficult time in a statement on Tuesday

Citizens headed online to wish Gordhan, who retired from cabinet after the May elections, a speedy recovery

A candlelight vigil was held for ex-Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday after his admission to the hospital a day earlier.

JOHANNESBURG — A candlelight vigil was held for former Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday, 11 September.

The 75-year-old retired politician was admitted to an unknown hospital on Tuesday, according to a statement.

Candlelight vigil for ex-minister Pravin Gordhan

A spokesperson said the family asked for privacy during the difficult time, sparking immediate public speculation and concern online.

The first signs of health concerns emerged when a Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises meeting was cancelled due to his inability to attend the sitting.

Gordhan said afterwards that doctors had advised him against air travel.

Subsequently, a vigil was organised for well-wishers to pray for the former cabinet minister's speedy recovery.

Briefly News reported that Gordhan announced in March 2024 that he would step away from politics following the May national elections.

A trained pharmacist, Gordhan has held strategic positions within the government since 1994.

Local vocals chime in on vigil

South Africans were again active on social media, taking to X to offer thoughts and prayers. Briefly News looks at some comments.

@Scarecrow701 wrote:

"Don't play like that. I thought it was 12 o'clock."

@mogakabede said:

"We leave everything in God's hands!"

@RealXavier011 added:

"Whenever I see these headlines, I think it's time."

@Zwane_2Li2Ls offered:

"Please help me understand. Is he late? What’s going on here!?"

@tazee490213 mentioned:

"Our politicians deserve flowers while they are still alive. They must be honoured just like soccer players."

@sxfb reacted:

"It's sad. Hence, those over 60 must retire and spend time with their families. God's will be done. His time, not our time."

