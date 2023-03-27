Prison officials are scrambling to identify the dead body found in escaped prisoner Thabo Bester's cell

This comes after DNA analysis showed that Bester did not commit suicide in 2022 by setting himself on fire

Bester's prison break saga has South Africans questioning how the convicted murderer and rapist pulled it off

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

MANGAUNG - The infamous escape of the convicted Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has officials scratching their heads about whose body was actually in his cell.

Thabo Bester's prison break has South Africans sitting on the edge of their seats. Images: @Abramjee/Twitter & City Press/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Thabo Bester escapes prison after faking his death

Bester has been a "free man" since he escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year. It was initially believed that Bester committed suicide in his cell by setting himself on fire.

An investigation by an independent journalism organisation, GroundUP, found that the deceased person in Bester's cell did not die as a result of the fire and was already dead before being set alight.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told News24 that the department was still trying to identify the body found in cell 35 at the Manguang prison after DNA analysis proved Bester did not die in his cell.

Thabo Bester escaped at Mangaung Correctional Services alone

Nxumalo stated that all the prisoners at the Magaung Correctional Services had been accounted for and a manhunt for Bester was launched.

Bester is believed to have been living his best life in a R12 million mansion in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, reports TimesLIVE.

South Africans shocked by Thabo Bester's daring prison break

@ISephara said:

"Question: If we know prisoners not only get access to smartphones while in prison but also threaten, stalk and scam people outside - why doesn't Correctional Services just install cellphone signal-jamming devices in all prison cells across South Africa? #ThaboBester #DrNandi"

@TaureanGoddess_ said:

"Where did he get all that money??"

@ThandiDrama said:

"There's a lot of Thabo Besters that are going to be exposed, our close friends and relatives are still going to shock us."

@AndreYardman said:

"Many people should be imprisoned right now, like prison warders, that famous bogus doctor and many others."

@S11E11B11A said:

"Thabo Bester did not escape. That man was escorted out of prison by his girlfriend, some Department of Correctional Services officials and certain politicians."

Correctional Services confirm Thabo Bester is a wanted man and did not die in Mangaung prison fire, SA shocked

Briefly News previously reported that the infamous Facebook sexual abuser Thabo Bester, who was sentenced to life imprisonment, is not dead.

It was previously believed that Bester committed suicide in his cell at the Mangaung Correctional Services by setting himself on fire in May 2022.

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed that Bester escaped from the maximum security prison run by a private company G4S, reported TimeLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News