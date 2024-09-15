Paseka 'Pastor Mboro' Motsoeneng was released on R3 000 bail after spending 40 days in prison

The pastor was arrested after attempting to remove his grandchildren from a school forcibly

South Africans are convinced that Mboro will use the 40-day angle as part of his sermons

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues.

Paseka Motsoeneng has held his first church service since being released on bail, and South Africans have already seen the funny side of it.

Motsoeneng, popularly known as Pastor Mboro, was arrested on 5 August 2024 and spent 40 days in jail.

Pastor Mboro held his first church service since serving 40 days in jail, and Mzansi can't get over the Biblical parallels. Image: @Yfm.

Source: Twitter

Mboro and two others were charged with kidnapping, discharging a gun, pointing a firearm, assault by way of threats, malicious damage to property, illegal possession of a weapon and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Mboro released on bail

After being denied bail the first time, Mboro and his bodyguard filed a second application, presenting new facts.

He was then released on R3 000 bail, while his bodyguard was released on a warning. He has returned to leading his congregation and already held his first church service.

Mzansi convinced Mboro will milk the situation

Following his release on bail, social media users found it funny that he spent 40 days there.

40 days is a prominent period in the Bible. During that period, Jesus was tempted by the devil in the desert, while Moses also spent 40 days and 40 nights on Mount Sinai, where he received the Ten Commandments.

Netizens are now convinced that Mboro will use the analogy to draw more followers to him.

@KediboneBathong joked about how he would use this:

“Oh Lord, it just had to be 40 days😂🤦🏽‍♀️. He’s going to milk the hell out of this in his sermons.”

@Brusca101 added:

“Why 40 days? Now he is going to say it's scriptural.”

@yayaafrica_ had the same train of thought:

“This 40-day thing will be like it was from God. He will say he was having time with God, fasting for his members, and they will believe him.”

@Wisdom273 compared him to Moses:

“Exodus 24...We did not know that Mboro is the modern-day Moses🫣.”

@michellemodika also noted the references to the Bible:

“Sounds like a biblical thing. 40 days in the wilderness😭.”

@imabit_awkward wondered if Mboro used it in his sermon:

“A 40 days and 40 nights sermon. I’m pretty sure that was the topic today🤞🤣😂🤣.”

Pastor Mboro’s prayers amuse netizens

While the case has become a talking point in the media, his antics in the courtroom have also garnered attention.

Briefly News previously reported that Mboro’s prayers, and his bodyguard’s happy demeanour had people talking.

Social media roasted the popular pastor, with some saying that God was under pressure to grant his prayers.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News