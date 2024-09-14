Four suspects were arrested for a variety of crimes in and around the Pinetown area of KwaZulu-Natal

The group were in possession of firearms, suspected stolen cellphones as well as bank cards

South Africans are surprised to learn that a teenager was among those arrested for the crimes

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues.

PINETOWN - 19 years old and already involved in a life of crime.

That’s one of the talking points for South Africans after police in KwaZulu-Natal arrested a group of four men accused of terrorising the community.

SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal arrested four men for numerous crimes in the Pinetown area, but it's the ages of the criminals that has surprised many. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen/ Bojanstory.

Source: Getty Images

The men were all between 19 and 24 years old.

Group in possession of suspected stolen items

In the official police statement, SAPS revealed that they traced the men to an address in Pinetown, where they were found to have suspected stolen items.

SAPS recovered firearms, rounds of ammunition, suspected stolen phones, bank cards, and other electronic items.

Some of the items were stolen during a recent house robbery in Tshelimnyama, Mariannhill.

The group is believed to be responsible for several crimes in and around the Nazareth area of Pinetown.

Saffas want SAPS to show no mercy

While citizens praised the police for their efforts in eradicating crime, others were disappointed that they didn’t kill the criminals. SAPS in the province have become known for their no-nonsense approach during shootouts with suspects.

@_Siphe_Sihle_ said:

“It looks like our General is taking the foot off the pedal, but we still appreciate his efforts. We love it when we hear 4 suspects fatally wounded.”

@manv_sk agreed, saying the criminals were fortunate:

“They are lucky because they are still breathing.”

Zanele Khena echoed those sentiments:

“We don’t want arrests. They must meet their maker.”

Nhlonipho Eyamandosi Cele was thinking along the same lines:

“Why arrest them instead of sending them to God almighty?”

Zethu Radebe joked that younger criminals didn’t put up a fight:

“They never tried to shoot at the police. When crime is done by the 2000s, it is boring. No good news.”

Other citizens focused on how young the suspects were.

Jeff Isaacs said:

“Good work officers. 19 years of age; a great start to a wonderful life of crime.”

Dumisane Malolos said the problem had to do with unemployment:

“Solve the unemployment issue first, just look how young are these boys.”

Ernest-modishe Makhaya Makola added:

“Crime is on another level. 19 and 24 years. These are boys, not men.”

While there were many serious comments about the crime, one Facebook user found the funny side of things.

Brenda Londani Mmea Zwivhuya noted that the criminals were found with cheap phones as well, and not just expensive stuff:

“They even take Mobicel. I thought I was safe while using Mobicel🤣.”

Suspect killed in shootout with SAPS

Police in KZN have developed a reputation for showing no mercy towards criminals who shoot at them.

Briefly News recently reported that SAPS shot dead one suspect during a gunfight and arrested another.

The duo were wanted by police for torture and double murder, which were related to witchcraft killings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News