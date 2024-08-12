A woman on TikTok shared the devastating experience of having her home broken into by thugs who walked away with her possessions.

The criminals broke into her house by destroying her roof and landed in her bedroom, where they turned everything upside down in hopes of finding valuable pieces.

Mzansi felt sorry for the broken lady and also shared their stories of experiencing the same incident

A devastated lady shared her story of having her home broken into recently. She posted a video on TikTok comprising a compilation of the footage she took after the criminals fled the scene.

From the footage, Mzansi could see that the thugs opened a portal through the roof, which led them into the woman’s bedroom.

Thugs break into woman’s home through roof

Criminals have become crafty with the way they carry out their missions. A group of thugs came up with the idea of breaking into a woman’s home by opening a portal through the roof.

The creative intruders ditched the old way of picking locks and breaking in through windows and doors and fell into the home from the sky. After landing in the lady’s bedroom, they shifted her belongings around, trying to find valuable possessions that they could exchange for quick cash.

They moved around the house and managed to steal kitchen appliances and other furniture. The homeowner came back to an unfamiliar scene where her home was turned upside down by entitled criminals who stole from her.

She could not help but document her findings in video footage and posted it on TikTok for awareness. The lady captured her post:

“It hurts, but I thank God that I am alive.”

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to woman’s home being broken into

Mzansi felt sorry for the lady and consoled her by telling their own stories of having to experience the same thing:

@pablo shared how they dealt with an unwavering criminal:

"It happened to me two times; same guy the camera showed but the police did nothing so I took a leave looking for him then I found him now his in ICU."

@B.I.G told his mate's story:

"It happened to my neighbor. We went to one sangoma lady, the thief brought them back the following week and now he is dead."

@Reign shared:

"It's the locals someone saw something."

@Ofentse Leshawn was amazed by the thugs' creativity:

"Through the roof? Criminals are doing too much now."

