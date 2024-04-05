One young man left many people in Mzansi unimpressed after he broke into a house using a scissor

The video of the man gained massive attraction on social media, generating many views, likes and comments

South Africans rushed to the comments section to express their opinions, and others simply cracked jokes in the comments

This man left many people online in their feelings after he broke into a house using a scissor in a viral video.

A Twitter video shows a man breaking into a house using scissors. Image: Hutchyb/Getty Images and Skaman306/Getty Images

Mzansi is not unimpressed with the man's action

With South Africa being listed as one of the top countries with a high crime rate, many people in the Mzansi were not pleased with the man's action as it is an action of encouraging criminals how to break into people's homes, which, therefore, increases a higher crime rate in the country.

The footage shared by Colly on Twitter, now known as X, shows the young man standing at the gate demonstrating how he broke into the house using a scissor. The video caused a stir online and left many people with mixed feelings.

SA reacts to the video

The video of the man breaking into the house captured the attention of many people on Twitter, generating over 87K views within one day of its publication. Many took to the comments to voice their opinions, while others cracked jokes saying:

Msyza_Tumes said:

"At first, I thought EFF members locked the ANC campaigners in the house. Kanti legodu."

Ms Thebus shared:

"Iyooo Jesu. My younger sister once opened it with a knife."

Rozmola simply said:

"Mathata. It's the end of us."

Biza NDZAƜƎLA suggested:

"Change the padlock."

Royalty was in shock, adding:

"Hebanna."

