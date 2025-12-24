A TikTok user shared a video showing Africa's unique and recognisable shape on world maps

The clip showed global maps with the African continent as the main focus

People across the world flooded the comments praising Africa's iconic shape and position

A video celebrating the African continent's iconic shape has gone viral across social media. The clip shared by @chagrin21, a TikTok user who posts content about international topics and celebrities, on 22 December 2025, showed why Africa stands out on every world map. The post was shared with the caption:

"It has the most recognisable and iconic shape out of all continents."

The video started by showing a continent map highlighting Africa before moving through other, different global maps with the focus always on the African continent. The text overlay stated the reason for putting Africa in the spotlight, where the person mentioned:

"POV: Something about the African continent shape just screams the main character."

The video showed how Africa's shape is recognisable, no matter which world map you look at.

The post went viral and got over 5 million views, more than 1 million reactions and over 13,000 comments. People from Africa and around the world came to share their love for the continent and made jokes about how its shape compares to other continents.

People react to Africa's energy

Netizens shared their thoughts on the viral video on TikToker @chagrin21's page:

@signora had a funny admission and said:

"'Draw the Earth' I just drew Africa, then added a bunch of circles around it."

@loïc_koutana celebrated the continent and stated:

"AFRICA = MAIN CHARACTER + MOTHERLAND❤️."

@berri agreed:

"The most recognisable shape, just iconic."

@let_ave_in loved the continent and said:

"She's so beautiful, dammit."

@ecco_⁵_¹⁶ pointed out another fact and wrote:

"Her basically being in the middle of the map is just..."

@loki had a perfect description and explained:

"Africa is the most continent-looking continent ever."

@nick was proud and revealed:

"So glad to be born on this beautiful continent."

@ramiz shared an important fact and stated:

"Africa has some of the oldest evidence of human existence. Africa is the origin of humans."

Interesting facts about Africa's true size

According to Green Earth, the way most people see the world is heavily influenced by the Mercator Projection map from 1569. This map is incredibly unfair towards Africa because the continent's size is grossly underestimated. In reality, Africa's actual land area is 30.37 million square kilometres.

The Mercator map makes Greenland look almost as big as Africa, but in reality, Africa is far larger, about 14 times bigger. Greenland is actually smaller than countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This happens because the map stretches areas that are farther away from the Equator, making them look bigger than they really are.

Since Africa sits along the Equator, its size stays fairly accurate on the map, while places like Europe and North America appear much larger than they should. To fix this problem, mapmakers have created newer maps, such as the Equal Earth projection, which show countries at sizes that are closer to their true proportions.

