A motorist in KwaZulu Natal stopped his Toyota Avanza in the middle of a busy road to help an elderly woman cross the street safely

The driver ignored the loud hooting from impatient people behind him until the grandmother using a walker reached the other side of the tar road

A local bystander filmed the entire heartwarming interaction and shared the footage online to show that the spirit of Ubuntu is still alive in Mzansi

Briefly News reached out to Teddy Zulu who recorded the heartwarming clip

A selfless Toyota Avanza driver became a local hero in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, 1 March 2026.

Screenshots of the clip showing the Avanza stopping to allow the lady to cross. Images: @teddyzulu

Source: TikTok

The motorist stopped his vehicle in the middle of a busy main road. This kind gesture allowed an elderly woman using a walker to cross the street safely. The incident took place during the peak traffic hour in the coastal province. Other motorists became impatient and hooted loudly at the stationary vehicle during the wait.

The patient driver refused to move until the grandmother reached the other sidewalk safely. This heartwarming moment was captured by a bystander who watched the entire scene unfold. It shows that some citizens still prioritise the safety of vulnerable people over speed.

Residents celebrate the selfless act of kindness

Social media users have praised the driver for his massive display of patience. The driver showed that individual actions can make a huge difference in the community. Most people are usually in a hurry to reach their destinations in the afternoon.

TikToker Teddy Zulu noticed the interaction and felt compelled to share it with the wider world. He believed the moment represented the true spirit of Ubuntu in our beautiful country. The footage was uploaded to the internet on 1 April 2026 for everyone to see. It quickly gained over 110,000 likes at the time of this report.

Zulu speaks to Briefly News

Teddy Zulu told Briefly News that the heartwarming moment unfolded on Dr Yusuf Daindoo Street in Durban, where he watched a Toyota Avanza driver patiently wait until an elderly grandmother had safely reached the other side of the road before moving on.

"When I saw the driver stop for the grandmother, I just had to record it," Zulu said.

He explained that the gesture compelled him to pull out his phone and capture the moment. Zulu confirmed that neither he nor anyone in the community had yet been able to identify the selfless driver behind the wheel.

Watch the act of kindness in the TikTok clip below;

Mzansi praises the driver

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

The man claiming to be the actual driver in the clip with the username, @Umfoka Langa said:

“I had to wait for her until the guys. I'm capacitated with the level of respect when it comes to these ones. I was also raised by my granny, so I know how it feels to be in that age. Thank you camera man for the work you did. 🙏🏻”

@Bhebhe said:

“There's always that one person who's watching when doing good.”

@Handsome24 noted:

“I'm disappointed with cars behind the seven seater, why hooting? What's the rush? 🥺”

@Zintle highlighted:

“Oh! This is the best thing I have ever seen this year. 😭🥰”

@Thumbeza boiy 24 wrote:

"Brotherhood in action. ❤️You didn’t hesitate to stop and help. That’s top-tier character right there. Proud of you."

@Philasnqobe commented:

“What a good person the driver is. May God richly bless and protect you, much love for you.”

Teddy Zulu shared the clip on TikTok. Image: @teddyzulu

Source: TikTok

More heartwarming Mzansi moments

An animal rescuer shared a video of the latest adopted animal, a baby springbok, drawing the attention of viewers.

A proud parent prepared a heartfelt surprise to honour a child’s strong academic performance.

A South African woman showed people how much her family loves her by showing up at her home in a brand new car.

Source: Briefly News