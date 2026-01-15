A South African woman showed people how much her family loves her by showing up at her home in a brand new car

The lady captured the genuine excitement that her achievement elicited from her loved ones

The heartwarming video posted on TikTok highlighted the infectious joy of a family celebrating progress

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A lady posted a TikTok video on 12 January 2025 about how much joy her car sparked. The new car owner posted a vlog about her family and how much they appreciated her.

A woman showed her family her new car. Image: @sibahpupuma

Source: TikTok

The video about familial love and the importance of community received 193 000. views. The proud car owner could see how much her achievement meant to those around her.

In a video on TikTok, @sibahpupuma posted that her family was over the moon because of her success. The lady pulled up at her homestead, unexpectedly arriving in her new car, and was warmly welcomed. One of her family members in the clip let out a cheer, alerting their gogo that they were celebrating as he whooped when he noticed the car. The elderly lady looked like she was hyping up the lady for becoming a new car owner. Watch the video below:

South Africa moved by family

Many people thought the families celebrating their loved one was adorable. Online users could see how much genuine love there was among all the relatives. Viewers gushed over how happy her brother looked when she pulled up in the car.

The woman bought her car in October 2025 and celebrated on TikTok. Image: @sibahpupuma

Source: TikTok

Read the comments joking about the brother who looked over the moon below:

Lande.N🥰🥂❤️ was touched by the new car owner:

"Tears in my eyes.... ohhh this is me this year Dec🙌🙌🙌. #GodsPlan."

BakedByMakhumalo joked about the brother's joy:

"Please tell your brother that we said congratulations to him😂❤"

kamogelo letsoalo noticed the woman's overjoyed brother:

"He screamed so loud, you wouldn't notice who didn't clap for you .Congratulations, stranger🥺🥺🔥😍"

Gold D Heel joked about the new car owner:

"May god bless you for bringing your brother's car home 🤣(Congratulations 🎉) 👏"

ExplorewithMomo was amused by the brother:

"Congratulations on your brother’s car, please 😂"

Mmapita Evelyn cheered and related to the clip:

"This is beautiful🥰🥰 My sister-in-law bought Fronx in Dec, my husband was so happy as if it was his own. He truly celebrated his sister, it was beautiful to watch😍."

BakedByMakhumalo joked about the excited brother:

"Please tell your brother that we said congratulations to him😂❤"

Emms noticed the new car owner's gogo:

"That one by the door prayer upon prayers already🥰 congrats stranger💐"

Other Briefly News stories about families

A 21-year-old woman celebrated buying her first car, and she chose a Fiat500 which she showed off.

Online users were amused by a woman whose supercar left a petrol attendant thoroughly impressed in the wholesome interaction.

People were floored by a husband who celebrated his wife's MBA by spoiling her with a luxury car

A woman's dad went viral after gifting her a BMW worth R1 million for her 21st birthday.

Source: Briefly News