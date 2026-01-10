A young girl posted a TikTok video celebrating that she was officially no longer using public transport

The lady posted a video where she gave people a tour of her impressive car that she was gushing over

Many people thought that the young lady was impressive after they saw the first car she decided to buy

In a TikTok video, a lady posted that she was happy to officially have a call. The young lady shared a celebratory video on 8 January that gained attention online.

Woman celebrated her first car in a TikTok video and went viral. Image: @khamali897

The clip that the young lady shared received thousands of likes from online users. Many people commented on the video of the young lady with her brand new car.

In a video on TikTok, a young lady @khamali897 celebrated that she finally had a car. The lady revealed that she bought a Fiat 500, and she happily gave people a tour of her new whip. The Young lady decided to get a red Fiat. She paraded the interior and exterior of the adorable car.

South Africa delighted by Fiat car owner

Online users were impressed by @khamali897 who was showing off her first car was cute. The Fiat 500, originally from the 50s, is often lauded as an appropriate starter car. It is typically favoured for its small size and retro look.

The Fiat 500 was presented in 1957 and has been developed ever since. Image: Efrem Efre / Pexels

People were raving about the lady in the comment section. Read online users' comments below.

amahle.km said:

"Congratulations, bae 🥺she’s GORGEOUS 😍does she have a name yet?"

Khamali💗, the creator, wrote:

"Thank you girl🥹❤️she doesn’t yet, what should we name her?"

🥰NTHA-B🇿🇦🥰 suggested as a name:

"Can we name her Valentino 🥰🔥Congradulation Mama 💐🎉"

Teddy44 exclaimed:

"Congratulations, Nanah, the graph is only going up from here🥰 I always tell my daughter, never drop the ball, all eyes are on you now, allow your angels to guide you, my love, shine brighter and shame the evil eye🥰🙏"

Noxolo Mthembu gushed:

"Ai wena you so sweet maan... someone spoke about a name and you were like let's name her like sharing your moment with everyone like that yhooooh heart warming😍🫂❤"

Precious Palesa🌻 added:

"Fiat 500C🥹🔥🔥congratulations stranger you bought yourself a life time investment car right there 😩🤏🏿🤏🏿"

They cheered:

"Congratulations nana❤️❤️❤️❤️I'm getting a car for my son as soon he turns 21yo. I never gets to have that privilege but ngzoqala ngaye 🥺"

USER‼️ was delighted:

"Congratulations my darling... you remind me of myself... also bought my 1st at 21... back in 2012."

Li💤 🚨 was happy:

"Congratulations Mara if I don't buy a car this year, 31st Dec I'm going to talk to God one one one!"

