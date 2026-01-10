A young lady who is a big fan of American rapper Gunna, who is in South Africa, went out of her way to see him

The lady attended the event of his Milk and Cookies concert in Johannesburg on 10 January 2025, and she did the most to try and get his attention

South Africans were in stitches after the young lady went on a mission to catch sight of Gunna at the Wunna 5k run

In a video on TikTok, a woman showed people that she would do the most for her favourite rapper. The young lady went wild for Gunna in Johannesburg, and she went to extremes to see him.

A woman was following Gunna at the Wunna 5k Run in a TikTok video. Image: @gunna / @thembidoesrandomthing / Instagram

Source: UGC

The TikTok video of the lady on a mission to see Gunna receive thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video after she got some attention from Gunna on social media.

In a video on TikTok, a young lady @thembidoesrand showed people that she was doing the most to see Gunna. She joined his Wunna 5k fun run in Johannesburg and made sure to follow him throughout the event, and she documented the entire adventure. At one point, the lady was able to stand in front of Gunna and hyping up in a video, although he did not acknowledge her. He later gave her attention on TikTok when he commented and claimed that he did not see her and the event. Watch the videos of the lady following Gunna:

South Africa amused by passionate Gunna fan

Many people thought that the young lady was hilarious for being such a big fan of Gunna. Online users admired her devotion to their rapper and hoped that she would get to watch his show in Johannesburg.

Gunna performed in South Africa multiple times. Image: @gunna

Source: Instagram

Read people's comments below:

Kylie.💋 was in tears:

"This feels like taking a picture with the Mandela statue 😭"

Guluva joked:

"Why is Gunna making himself so serious 😭😭 pose nyana?"

khossikolada remarked:

"He looks so done with you😭"

Clareson Khanyile was amused:

"'Yess wena Gunna”, WHAT IS YOUR PROBLEM🤣🤣💀(I’m jealous)"

gali tselaped remarked:

"😭Girl I think he was so over you."

P."hiwe✨ was stunned:

"So you were just following him everywhere ?😂"

F L O W B E A T S 🇿🇦 wrote:

"He should have called his security to keep you away from him."

Beam added:

"It’s you following him around for me 😂😂 as South Africans we really don’t take celebrities serious."

mills was stunned by the lady's behaviour:

"You did not just ululate Mara Thembi 😂😭😭🤣😭"

Savvy.🅿️🇿🇦 said:

"I think it started here. He was tryna get away."

Pablo333 said:

"Bro said he didn't see you, but he deadass looking at the camera 💀"

US rapper Gunna takes over SA

Briefly News previously reported that American rapper Gunna is becoming a staple in South Africa. The star's star has continued to rise in the country following his collaboration with South African-born superstar Tyla on her internationally acclaimed hit song Jump.

Gunna is making a mark in the Mzansi music industry. The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) recently announced that his second album WUNNA, reached new heights.

The rapper, who was recently in the country for the historic Heineken House event, also got to experience a true Mzansi experience when he visited the mall alongside Amapiano superstar Focalistic. According to Fakaza News, the American rapper spoke highly of his Johannesburg experience.

Source: Briefly News