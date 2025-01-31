Gunna’s SA Takeover: US Rapper Celebrates Platinum Hits, Chart-Toppers and a Growing Fanbase
- Gunna's influence in South Africa is growing, especially after collaborating with Tyla on Jump and having his album WUNNA certified double platinum by RiSA
- Gunna's music is dominating SA airwaves, with fmean going double platinum, pushin P earning platinum, and hits like Dollaz on My Head and Drip or Drown securing gold
- Gunna's Mzansi experience included attending the Heineken House event, visiting a mall with Focalistic, and praising his Johannesburg trip
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
American rapper Gunna is becoming a staple in South Africa. The star's star has continued to rise in the country following his collaboration with South African-born superstar Tyla on her internationally acclaimed hit song Jump.
Gunna's music dominates SA airwaves
Gunna is making a mark in the Mzansi music industry. The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) recently announced that his second album WUNNA was certified double platinum.
The rapper who was recently in the country for the historic Heineken House event also got to experience a true Mzansi experience when he visited the mall alongside Amapiano superstar Focalistic. According to Fakaza News, the American rapper spoke highly of his Johannesburg experience.
CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.
Gunna's songs reach milestones in SA
Ayanda Mnguni, senior marketing manager at Warner Music Africa, presented Gunna's accolades to him and pointed out his growing fanbase in the country.
Among Gunna's notable achievements are fmean which earned double platinum certification, while his hit pushin P received a platinum plaque. Hit tracks like Dollaz on My Head featuring Young Thug, Drip or Drown, Met Gala, and One of Wun all secured gold certifications.
Naledi Aphiwe celebrates her song Ngiyabonga's massive milestone
In more news about music's success, Briefly News reported that up-and-coming South African singer Naledi Aphiwe has revealed that her hit song Ngiyabonga has been certified platinum. The singer shared the great news with her fans and followers.
We can all agree that Naledi Aphiwe is ready to take over the South African music industry. The talented vocalist rose to prominence when she was featured on Chris Brown's song Shooter and later met him during his recent visit to Mzansi.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.