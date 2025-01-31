Gunna's influence in South Africa is growing, especially after collaborating with Tyla on Jump and having his album WUNNA certified double platinum by RiSA

Gunna's music is dominating SA airwaves, with fmean going double platinum, pushin P earning platinum, and hits like Dollaz on My Head and Drip or Drown securing gold

Gunna's Mzansi experience included attending the Heineken House event, visiting a mall with Focalistic, and praising his Johannesburg trip

American rapper Gunna is becoming a staple in South Africa. The star's star has continued to rise in the country following his collaboration with South African-born superstar Tyla on her internationally acclaimed hit song Jump.

Gunna celebrated his music taking over in South Africa. Image: Gilbert Flores/Billboard

Source: Getty Images

Gunna's music dominates SA airwaves

Gunna is making a mark in the Mzansi music industry. The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) recently announced that his second album WUNNA was certified double platinum.

The rapper who was recently in the country for the historic Heineken House event also got to experience a true Mzansi experience when he visited the mall alongside Amapiano superstar Focalistic. According to Fakaza News, the American rapper spoke highly of his Johannesburg experience.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

Gunna's songs reach milestones in SA

Ayanda Mnguni, senior marketing manager at Warner Music Africa, presented Gunna's accolades to him and pointed out his growing fanbase in the country.

Among Gunna's notable achievements are fmean which earned double platinum certification, while his hit pushin P received a platinum plaque. Hit tracks like Dollaz on My Head featuring Young Thug, Drip or Drown, Met Gala, and One of Wun all secured gold certifications.

Gunna’s Music is taking over South Africa. Image: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Naledi Aphiwe celebrates her song Ngiyabonga's massive milestone

In more news about music's success, Briefly News reported that up-and-coming South African singer Naledi Aphiwe has revealed that her hit song Ngiyabonga has been certified platinum. The singer shared the great news with her fans and followers.

We can all agree that Naledi Aphiwe is ready to take over the South African music industry. The talented vocalist rose to prominence when she was featured on Chris Brown's song Shooter and later met him during his recent visit to Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News