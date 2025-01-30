The social media influencer Yolanda Mukondeleli recently reminisced about the Big Brother House

This was after the star posted a video of herself playing games at the exclusive Honor launch which took place at the Levelthree Premium venue in Sandton

The CEO of Honor South Africa, Fred Zhou, shared with Briefly News insights about their newly launched smartphone Honor X9c

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

Yolanda stunned at the Honor launch event.

Source: Instagram

The South African social media influence and newly appointed Luc Belaire champagne ambassador Yoland Mukhondeleli reminisced about the Big Brother Mzansi house as she played some games at the Honor launch event.

The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Yolanda Mukhondeleli posted a video of herself testing the strength and durability of the newly launched Honor X9c smartphone during the exclusive launch which took place at the Levelthree Premium Venue in Sandton on Wednesday, 29 January 2025.

The event was also attended by Liema Pantsi, Thembi Seete, Vuyo Biyela, Penny Ntuli, DJ Maphorisa and DJ Tira.

Mukhondeleli shared the clip on her Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Not @Honorglobal making me play games, knowing very well that I didn’t win any games in the house! At the official launch of #HONORX9c in Sandton, JHB."

The CEO of Honor South Africa, Fred Zhou, shared with Briefly News insights about their newly launched smartphone Honor X9c.

He said:

"We are incredibly proud to introduce the HONOR X9c Unbreakable AI Smartphone to South Africa. This is our first mid-range device that brings flagship-level AI capabilities to the local market. With competitive pricing and cutting-edge features, we’re making advanced tech accessible to a wider audience."

Yolanda Reminisced about the 'Big Brother Mzansi' house.

Source: Instagram

Yolanda mocks Big Brother's voice

In a previous report from Briefly News, social media influencer and model Yolanda Mukondeleli poked fun at Big Brother Mzansi's new voice, Biggie. The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant said if she was still a contestant and the voice instructed her to leave, she would disobey it.

Netizens agree with her, saying the voice lacks authority.

"This new voice of Biggie, had he disqualified me with it, I would have stayed in the house," Yolanda laughed. Mzansi joined in on the fun.

Source: Briefly News