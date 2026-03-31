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“Taught the Quantum a Lesson”: BMW Driver Parks in Front of Taxi to Stop It From Cutting Traffic
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“Taught the Quantum a Lesson”: BMW Driver Parks in Front of Taxi to Stop It From Cutting Traffic

by  Jim Mohlala
3 min read
  • A Johannesburg BMW driver put his car between a quantum taxi and its shortcut, and Mzansi gave him a standing ovation for it
  • South Africans are fed up with queue-jumping on busy roads, and this driver became the face of that frustration
  • With AARTO rolling out nationally in 2026, taxi operators face stiffer penalties, but ordinary drivers are already enforcing the rules themselves

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Not all heroes wear capes, and some of them drive BMWs. A Johannesburg motorist got fed up watching a minibus taxi jump the queue on his road.

Driver
BMW parks in front of a taxi to avoid him cutting through traffic. Image: The Underrated P300
Source: Facebook

On 17 March 2026, the driver came face-to-face with a quantum on a congested Johannesburg road. The taxi had been travelling in the oncoming lane to skip a long line of traffic. The BMW driver came from the opposite direction and stopped his car right there. He parked his vehicle directly in front of the quantum and refused to move at all.

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He was not going to let the taxi cut traffic while everyone else waited their turn. South Africans saw the Facebook video posted by The Underrated P300, and they loved it.

One man with absolutely zero tolerance for nonsense

The BMW driver did not hoot and did not shout. He blocked the path of the quantum and made his position clear without a single word. The taxi is believed to have tried using the wrong lane to skip a traffic queue that morning. That kind of behaviour is something Johannesburg commuters deal with almost every single day. This particular driver decided it was not going to happen on his watch.

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See the standoff in the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the standoff

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

Samuel Sambo said:

“The BMW taught the Quantum driver a good driving lesson.”

Skariba KB Kewin wrote:

“If you know me very well, I won't reverse. We will camp, and I will even take a smoke. It's not your road to drive the way you want.”

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Denzel Mofokeng commented:

“I would stop the quantum, park it right there, jump out, open the bonnet, and stand somewhere and smoke. I don’t mind waiting.”

Madhuri Kooverjee Chavda said:

“I did the same yesterday, and the audacity of the taxi driver to tell me to move my car, which I did not.”

Hilton Campbell noted:

“Taxi drivers are not afraid to lose anything! Don't play action hero with them. Just ignore them.“

Graham Johns said:

“So have the traffic department done anything with this blatant traffic violation by the taxi driver. I very much doubt it & so it goes on.”
The Underrated P300
The man who captured and shared the clip. Image: The Underrated P300
Source: Facebook

More articles involving taxi drivers

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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