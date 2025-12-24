A Nigerian woman visited Johannesburg and was amazed by how well basic things work in the city

When she returned home, she broke down crying after hearing there had been no electricity for two weeks

The emotional video has resonated with people across Africa who relate to her frustrations

A Nigerian man taking pictures in front of a car. Images: @mrcommonsense

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian woman has touched hearts across Africa after sharing an emotional video about her experience visiting South Africa. The woman, who had never left Nigeria before, travelled to Johannesburg and was shocked by what she found. When she returned home and heard about the problems waiting for her, she broke down crying while addressing Nigerian politicians about the state of her country. Her video was reshared on 20 December 2025 by a TikToker @mrcommonsense_ who shares political post son his page.

In the tearful video, the woman is in her living room in Nigeria when recording herself, explaining that she had always seen South Africa as just another African country and didn't expect much difference. However, her time in Joburg completely changed her perspective. She spent her entire trip in Johannesburg and was amazed by how well everything worked. The woman said she started asking herself if she was still in an African country because she couldn't believe what she was seeing. She admitted that while there might be bad places in SA, the country works and basic things function properly.

The woman's heartbreak truly began when she landed back in Nigeria. The first call she received was someone telling her there had been no electricity for two weeks. She realised all the food in her fridge had gone bad, and she couldn't even go home. The woman said she loves Nigeria so much and would never be illegal anywhere because she always wants to come back home. But seeing another African country doing so well and then returning to face such basic problems left her devastated. She cried out to politicians, asking why they treat citizens so badly when they travel to great places and see how well things work. She said it's not fair that politicians eat all the money while citizens who don't want to be anywhere else except Nigeria have to suffer.

A woman from Nigeria complaining about her country's government. Images: @mrcommonsense

Source: TikTok

People react to emotional video

Netizens shared their thoughts on the video on TikToker @mrcommonsense_'s page:

@k_za offered advice and said:

"You guys have to unite. You have to decide what you want in your country. And you have to fight together for the future."

@mbruno765 made a statement and wrote:

"South Africa is the best country in Africa."

@mazeethy felt for her and explained:

"This lady loves her country, seeing crying like that really hurts me, she's crying cos' she wants a better life for her people."

@sony sent blessings and stated:

"I am a South African. May the Gods bless Nigeria. May the Gods bless Africa."

@house_of_rep pointed out another issue and commented:

"The citizens are disciplined as well. Both the government and citizens are misbehaving."

@mphompila suggested unity and said:

"As Africans, let us be united and strategic in fixing 1 country at a time..."

@bantu_basemzansi wrote:

"No my Sister, stop comparing SA to Nigeria, two different worlds."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

