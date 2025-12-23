A South African man living in the US shared his honest thoughts about home after experiencing life abroad

He said SA cities are exactly like American cities, and the only difference is how the country is run

Mzansi agreed with his observations, and many said they feel blessed to be South African

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A South African man living in America. Images: @aps_aries

Source: TikTok

A South African man living in America shared his thoughts about home that have resonated with many people. The video posted on his TikTok page @aps_aries on 14 December 2025 showed the gentleman speaking from his living room in the USA about the biggest lesson he's learned since moving from South Africa to the United States. His honest take on what SA could be has sparked an important conversation online.

The man started by saying that South Africa is literally a first-world country, but people just don't know it yet. He explained that the reason SA doesn't feel like one is that the country is run poorly. He went on to compare major SA cities to American ones, saying Joburg, Durban, Cape Town and Pretoria are exactly like so many places in the US. The only difference, according to him, is that people running SA aren't doing a good job, and the cultures are different.

He explained that when you go outside to the city, it looks exactly like Durban or Joburg. He said everywhere is the same, with dirty cities where people just go to work and slip back home. The man said that the resources back home in SA are way more than what's available in America, but South Africa just needs to "lock in."

He mentioned hearing international people speak positively about SA and said people love the country. He believes whoever was in charge of funding when SA hosted the World Cup should come back and do the same thing because it would push the country forward. He ended by saying SA is a first-world country that just doesn't know it yet, urging people to look in the mirror and realise the potential.

A South African man shared his thoughts on the standing of Mzansi compared to the US. Images: @aps_aries

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the American comparison

Netizens shared their thoughts on the video on TikToker @aps_aries's page:

@vusvuma said:

"It's like we have low self-esteem. We are literally giants who doubt themselves."

@zuket09 shared their own experience:

"I travelled Europe. Yhoo, guys, we have a beautiful country, and it's a first-world country indeed."

@chrisluthuli603 said:

"I agree with you. Go to Queens, its hillbrow."

@bonglious confirmed:

"I'm in the US too, and you are very correct! We just need to manage our country better!!! However, I will be moving back home. We have a really great country."

@losa related from another country:

"Currently living in Taiwan and I feel the same way too😭"

@nontu shared:

"Potholes in Manhattan! People wouldn't believe me because they think the tourist area is all there is."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More about SA and foreigners

Briefly News recently reported on a South African man in America who was stunned by the price he paid for a simple street food hot dog.

recently reported on a South African man in America who was stunned by the price he paid for a simple street food hot dog. The United States condemned South Africa over detention claims involving US officials, and warned of severe consequences if those responsible weren't held accountable.

A UK woman visiting SA tried a kota for the first time and shared her opinion, but Mzansi strongly disagreed.

Source: Briefly News