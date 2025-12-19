The United States condemned South Africa for detaining its officials processing applications for Afrikaners seeking refuge

South Africa denied any involvement in harassment, saying that it was a lawful operation to enforce immigration laws

The US warned that failure by South Africa to hold those responsible accountable would result in severe consequences

The United States has condemned South Africa over its raid on a processing facility. Image: Carlos Barria/ Carl de Souza

GAUTENG – The African National Congress (ANC) has blasted AfriForum for its stance on a raid at a facility processing applications by Afrikaners for refugee status in the United States.

The facility in Johannesburg was raided by officials from the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) on Tuesday, 16 December 2025. The facility was raided as the US was accused of using illegal workers to process refugee applications.

It sparked further tensions between the United States and South Africa, with the US accusing the country of interfering in its efforts to offer asylum status to Afrikaners. The US recently announced that it would only be accepting Afrikaners as refugees going forward.

AfriForum, through Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kallie Kriel, also condemned the actions of South African officials, claiming that US staff were detained and that Afrikaner applicants at the facility were harassed and intimidated.

ANC responds to the allegations made against officials

The ANC has since released a statement about the incident, condemning Kriel and AfriForum.

The party said that Kriel’s statement constituted a reckless, racist, and deliberate campaign to undermine South Africa's sovereignty.

“It discredits lawful state institutions and incites fear through manufactured disinformation. This conduct is no longer fringe rhetoric; it is a calculated political project aimed at destabilising our democracy and fracturing social cohesion,” the ANC statement read.

The party stated that the lawful intervention by the DHA against unauthorised foreign nationals was cynically distorted by AfriForum into a false narrative of racial persecution.

“This is not a misunderstanding of facts but an intentional attempt to poison public discourse, incite racial hysteria, and portray South Africa as a hostile state to external right-wing networks. Such behaviour is unpatriotic and dangerous,” the statement continued.

Kriel responds to ANC statement

The AfriForum CEO has since responded to the statement, describing it as blatant lies and intimidation. He also said there were some in the media who were actively participating in the ANC’s intimidation efforts.

Kriel maintained that AfriForum would not be silenced by these actions, but it would motivate them to fight even harder.

