The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (SADTU) has warned that growing numbers of teachers are leaving the profession

The union’s warning comes in the wake of a troubling report released by the Western Cape Department of Education

SADTU spokesperson Nomusa Cembi emphasised that the union treats any act of violence against an educator as a critical issue

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (SADTU) has raised concerns that worsening learner misconduct and violence in schools are prompting educators to abandon the profession.

Learner misconduct and violence in schools

The union’s warning comes after a troubling report by the Western Cape Department of Education, which recorded 96 cases of teachers being assaulted by learners so far this year. SADTU spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said the union regards any attack on an educator as a serious threat to the stability of the education system.

In response to escalating safety concerns, SADTU has engaged the Department of Labour to push for amendments to the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA). The union is calling for the legislation to clearly include educators who are subjected to physical attacks while on duty in classrooms.

Cembi said the union believes the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act should be broadened to include incidents in which educators are physically attacked. She added that, beyond the physical harm, there is insufficient psychological support for affected teachers. According to Cembi, many educators are forced to pay out of pocket for trauma counselling because existing government wellness programmes are overstretched and often inadequate, leaving no compensation from the department.

Other stories about teachers

In a related report, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has sparked concerns about potential job losses after introducing a new minimum qualification requirement of NQF Level 6 for Grade R teachers. The new regulations fall under the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act and form part of the department’s plan to fully integrate Grade R into the formal schooling system. The move has faced growing resistance amid fears that thousands of experienced early childhood development (ECD) practitioners, many of whom do not hold formal qualifications, could be forced out of their jobs.

The South African Police Service arrested the second suspect linked to the fatal shooting of two staff members at a primary school in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, on 18 November 2025. The second suspect is believed to be behind the mastermind of the shooting, which took place at the Inxiweni Primary School inside the administration block. The school's principal, Ruth Nozibele Tabu, and the school's clerk, Nobantu Njombini, were shot and killed.

3 Reports on the Bela Act

Briefly News previously reported that Minister Gwarube had strongly opposed aspects of the BELA Act, including provisions affecting school governing bodies’ powers over language policy, the introduction of Grade R as a compulsory level, and the capacity of ECD centres to offer Grade R.

She notably did not attend the Act’s signing ceremony and called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to amend certain sections of the legislation.

