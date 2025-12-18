The Department of Basic Education has introduced a new minimum qualification requirement for Grade R teachers under the BELA Act

The move has raised fears that thousands of experienced practitioners without formal qualifications could lose their jobs

The department says only 2121 grade R teachers have matric, and they will be supported to upgrade their qualifications

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has sparked concerns about potential job losses after introducing a new minimum qualification requirement of NQF Level 6 for Grade R teachers. The new regulations fall under the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act and form part of the department’s plan to fully integrate Grade R into the formal schooling system.

According to Eyewitness News (EWN), the move has faced growing resistance amid fears that thousands of experienced early childhood development (ECD) practitioners, many of whom do not hold formal qualifications, could be forced out of their jobs.

What does the Bela Act say?

In August, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube published the first two regulations under the BELA Act of 2024. These rules explain how Grade R will be fully included in the formal school system. This means Grade R teachers will now need the same qualifications as other school teachers.

Chief Director for Basic Education Enoch Rabotapi told Parliament that the BELA Act also supports teachers who are already working but do not yet have formal qualifications. The department has spoken to labour unions and put plans in place to help current Grade R teachers study further, improve their qualifications, and transition into permanent jobs once they qualify.

Department outlines support for current Grade R teachers

Reports show that out of the approximately 7,000 Grade R teachers currently working, only 2,121 have a matric certificate, which is required to study further. Rabotapi said the department is working with Unisa to help teachers upgrade their qualifications.

He explained that joining the programme is optional and that teachers must apply to Unisa themselves. Some teachers have chosen not to apply, but Unisa has extended the deadline to 19 December 2025, and about 1,000 educators have applied so far.

"It is about ensuring we build string foundations and research has showed if learners do not have strong foundations in numeracy and literacy, the struggle in coming years. Studies show the quality of any education system is as good as the quality of its teachers, he said.

The public's reaction to the new requirements has been divided. While many South Africans on social media have welcomed the move, arguing that it will improve the quality of education, others believe that higher qualifications do not necessarily translate into better Grade R teaching.

South Africans reacted on Facebook

Geraldine Parker said:

"It isn't that people face job losses, it's the better quality education the children will have because they are taught by qualified teachers."

Ryan Roy Crouse stated:

"This conversation started more than a decade ago.More could have been done to improve their qualifications, especially by DBE and the owners of private ECD's."

Lulama Prudence Mavuso commented:

"Thank you department of education by allowing our children to start early in schools.Teachers must be employed to help young children."

Jenny Makiwa argued:

"Those qualifications do not make you a good ECD teacher. Many Grade R teacher have specific ECD training which is sufficient."

Patrick Cobb remarked:

"Demanding a higher qualification for teachers but maintaining a 30% pass rate?? The irony in our basic education system!"

