Higher Education Minister Moves to Deregister Damelin, City Varsity and ICESA

Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela announced plans to cancel the registrations of three private higher education institutions

The minister emphasised the department’s commitment to upholding quality and standards in the higher education sector

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

On Friday, 12 December 2025, Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela announced plans to cancel the registrations of three private higher education institutions, citing repeated violations of regulations.

What did Manamela say?

The institutions that are facing possible deregistration are City Varsity, Damelin, and ICESA City Campus. Manamela said the move comes after these institutions repeatedly failed to comply with the Higher Education Act (No. 101 of 1997) and related regulations. He added that the action aims to protect students and maintain the integrity of the higher education sector.

The minister explained that the decision is based on repeated non-compliance by the three institutions. He noted that none of them submitted their 2024 annual reports, despite extensions granted until 30 June 2024 and a final remedial deadline of 6 June 2025. Manamela stressed that the department must ensure private institutions provide quality education and show financial stability.

Financial documentation not provided

Manamela said the institutions also failed to submit important financial documents to the registrar, including audited financial statements, proof of financial guarantees, tax compliance certificates, and health and safety compliance records. He added that the department has confirmed that City Varsity (Pty) Ltd and ICESA City Campus (Pty) Ltd have stopped operating. Both institutions are reportedly no longer offering higher education services as defined under the Higher Education Act.

The minister said the notice of intent to cancel will appear in the Government Gazette, in line with Section 63(a) of the Higher Education Act. He noted that the institutions will have the chance to make representations, as required by law. Manamela also emphasised that the department remains committed to supporting students affected by the process, ensuring appropriate academic and administrative arrangements are in place.

The minister highlighted the department’s ongoing efforts to maintain standards in the higher education sector. This involves protecting students from financially unstable institutions, making sure providers follow legal and quality requirements, and taking action to preserve the integrity of the system. Manamela added that institutions failing to meet their obligations should not be allowed to jeopardise the futures of their students.

