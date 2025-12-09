The South African National Association for Special Education ( SANASE ) has sounded the alarm over the state of special needs schools in KwaZulu - Natal

SANASE warned that many special schools in KwaZulu-Natal may not be operational next year

The association says that despite repeated commitments from the provincial government, no meaningful action has been taken to address the crisis in KwaZulu-Natal

KZN Special schools face the possibiltiy of closure next year. Image: Pradita Utana/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KwaZulu- Natal- SANASE has cautioned that, come next year, schools catering for children with special needs may be forced to shut their doors. According to SABC News, the organisation says chronic under funding and mounting debt have made it increasingly difficult for these schools to remain operational.

SANASE revealed this information following a crucial meeting held at Khulangolwazi Special School in Montclair on 25 November. The organisation added that the provincial government had pledged its support but has failed to honour any of its commitments.

ANASE’s Deputy Chairperson, Khetha Khumalo, said,

"The Office of the Premier, as well as the Office of the MEC in Education, promised to come back to us with service delivery according to our demands

" From there they never came back so for now we are still seating in the dark place, we are still facing the challenges in our special schools so we have taken the decision to say we don’t see us operating next year in January so our schools will remain closed so we took that decision."

Conditions of special needs school in KZN

SANASE highlighted four major concerns: unfulfilled vacancies, especially for support staff for learners; lack of transport, which sometimes leaves students stranded at home for weeks; insufficient schools or inadequate infrastructure to cater for children with special needs; and lack of funding to cover all operational needs.

Special needs schools across KZN continue to struggle with underfunding, staffing shortages, and infrastructure challenges. The Democratic Alliance also raised concerns in media statement in October 2025, noting that KZN schools receive far less per-learner funding than the national benchmark, leaving them unable to meet even basic obligations.

The DA said it would push for accountability, stating,

"No child’s education should depend on whether their principal can personally afford to keep the lights on."

KZN MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka. Image:Gerhard Duraan/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

