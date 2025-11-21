The South African Police Service has arrested the second suspect in relation to the fatal shooting of two teachers in Ekurhuleni

This was after the first suspect was arrested for the shooting, which took place at Inxiweni Primary School in Tembisa

The second suspect is believed to be the mastermind of the killing, in which another school employee was arrested as the first suspect

EKURULENI — The South African Police Service arrested the second suspect linked to the fatal shooting of two staff members at a primary school in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, on 18 November 2025.

The second suspect is believed to be behind the mastermind of the shooting, which took place at the Inxiweni Primary School inside the administration block. The school's principal, Ruth Nozibele Tabu, and the school's clerk, Nobantu Njombini, were shot and killed.

First suspect a fellow staff member

According to IOL, the first suspect, who is also an administrative clerk at the school, was arrested on 19 November. The 26-year-old was charged with murder, is expected to appear before the Tembisa Magistrates' Court.

This is a developing story.

