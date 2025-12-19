The Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF ) has again criticised the United States of America's government, this time over Israel

The USA recently sanctioned two more judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), bringing the total number to eight

South Africans weighed in on the party's actions, sharing mixed reactions to the decision to criticise the Donald Trump administration once more

EFF Criticises US Sanctions Against ICC Judges, Some South Africans Find Party’s Stance Ironic

GAUTENG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has criticised the United States government once again, this time over its sanctions against judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Donald Trump administration has sanctioned two more ICC judges, accusing them of targeting Israel. The US has previously sanctioned at least six other ICC judges and three prosecutors.

The move has sparked criticism from many, with Julius Malema’s party the latest to weigh in on the Trump administration’s actions.

EFF describes the decision as an attack on judicial independence

In an official statement, the party labelled the decision as a brazen attack on judicial independence.

The Red Berets said that the actions of the US undermined international law and sought to protect allies from accountability.

“By wielding sanctions as an instrument to intimidate and coerce independent judicial bodies, the United States sets a precedent that emboldens those who commit atrocities, weakens the rule of law, and diminishes the prospects for victims of the world’s gravest crimes to see justice done,” the EFF stated.

The EFF also said that under the Trump administration, there was more aggression, coercive diplomacy, and an expansion of US imperial interests that destabilised international order.

You can view the full statement below.

Why did the US sanction ICC judges

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US was sanctioning two more judges because they were involved in the ICC’s efforts to ‘investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel’s consent’. Rubio also accused the ICC of engaging in ‘politicised actions targeting Israel’.

The ICC responded by saying that the sanctions were a flagrant attack on the court’s independence.

How did South Africans react to the EFF’s statement?

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news, with some saying that it was ironic that the EFF was talking about respecting the judiciary.

Sipho Rams Snr suggested:

“This is a bigger battle. The EFF should stay in its lane.”

Jaco Oberholzer stated:

“EFF and justice can't be used in the same sentence.”

Gizmo noted:

“Malema talking about respecting judges and the judiciary. I remember him calling judges racist, incompetent, politically motivated, etc.”

Angie David agreed:

“What a joke. Pot calling the kettle black.”

Americo Pinheiro said:

“Julius is trying to be relevant again.”

Ero Mzu stated:

“South Africa will not withdraw its case against Israel at the International Criminal Court of Justice, no matter what Donald Trump threatens to do.”

Tshifhango Rinae Prosperity added:

“Just because it is said by Julius Malema, and you disagree, it doesn't mean it's not right.”

