A woman taking pictures at an event. Images: @veryvalerie

Source: TikTok

A woman visiting South Africa has sparked a debate after trying a kota for the first time and sharing her thoughts on the popular street food. The video posted by @veryvalerie__, a UK content creator who shares travel and fitness content showing her experiences in different countries, went viral as South Africans strongly disagreed with her opinions about the meal. The woman explained that she couldn't eat a whole kota in one sitting despite having a big appetite.

In the video, she apologised for her British accent before sharing her thoughts. She looked at the kota and said it was purely carbs with a little bit of protein. The woman mentioned she didn't get the one with polony because she wasn't sure if it was beef or not. She then made her bold claim, saying that if anyone can eat a whole kota in one sitting and drink something as well, they've expanded their stomach beyond the horizon and are doing things that people can't do. She said they would be in the top 1%.

The UK woman tried to break down the kota, eating the chicken and chips, but quickly realised she couldn't finish it. She ended the video by saying she wasn't eating that day and questioned how anyone could eat it by themselves.

A woman from the UK sharing her thoughts on the kota meal. Images: @veryvalerie

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to kota comments

Netizens shared their thoughts on the kota video on TikToker @veryvalerie__'s page:

@kamkam had a funny response and joked:

"You better finish that Kota that's R35."

@nolicwa_mabaso explained:

"After eating it, we move on to the dessert... Barbecue, GoSlows and icepop😢"

@piratebaird compared it to something bigger and stated:

"A kota is a light snack compared to a gatsby 😭😭😭"

@lazyanimations69 joked:

"Mama, there are starving kids in the USA. We have to finish our food for them😭"

@octavia shared her appetite and revealed:

"I will eat 1 Kota and still feel hungry 😩"

@tsimo.m set the record straight and commented:

"Ma'am, finishing a kota is the bare minimum here in Southa🤷🏽‍♀️"

@khotso_mofikwe shared his experience and explained:

"I once ate 3 in one day, then had some Coca-Cola. Yoh, the sleep afterwards! 🔥"

@sbk had a suggestion and wrote:

"She needs to see a fullhouse steak, Gatsby as well. 🤣😂😅"

@n_k made a sarcastic observation and joked:

"Everyone in SA is top 1% then💀💀"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

