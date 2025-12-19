A Nigerian content creator shared clips of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nigeria's president addressing their citizens

The man praised Ramaphosa and said SA focuses on development, while Nigeria focuses on unnecessary things

South Africans had different opinions, with many admitting they criticise Ramaphosa too much

A Nigerian content creator and Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: @chimdi882 and @athigeleba

A Nigerian political content creator, @chimdi882, posted a video on 20 November 2025 that he recorded in his home that got people talking. The man played two clips side by side. One showed President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking to South Africans, and the other showed Nigeria's president addressing his citizens. The difference between the two leaders had him questioning how Nigeria got independence before South Africa, yet it seems so far behind in development. The man shared what he felt the clips revealed about both countries.

In the first clip, Ramaphosa talks about applauding people for their dedication and commitment to building South Africa while standing behind a podium. His tone is calm and focused. The second clip shows Nigeria's president at a political event saying, "the smartest of the smartest of the smartest Nigerian youth" before repeatedly asking, "Do you love me?" over and over. The difference was striking.

The man shared what he felt the clips revealed about both countries. He questioned how to explain to future generations that Nigeria gained independence before South Africa, yet SA has developed far more. He even said that, based on SA's standards as a country, Nigeria doesn't even pass as a community.

He went deeper into what he learned about Ramaphosa, calling him a genius negotiator and lawyer. He praised South Africans for always pushing to do better, even though they already have strong leadership. He pointed out that when you have a conversation with Ramaphosa, the president will say something to make you laugh, showing his natural charm.

The man also discussed how SA focuses on functionality over luxury. He noted that the podium Ramaphosa used looked old and worn, but that's because South Africa invests in things that actually matter, like development, infrastructure and systems that work. Meanwhile, he said that Nigerians focus on unnecessary things like fancy cars, gold-painted walls, and expensive appearances without caring if things actually function properly.

SA president Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the nation. Images: @chimdi882

SA reacts to Nigerian man's praise

South Africans and other viewers had plenty to say about TikToker @chimdi882's clip:

@peter_moloto reminded:

"We once had someone who would sing mshini wami mshini wami the entire 2 hours 😭😭"

@zwangendaba joked:

"The question still stands, do you love him?"

@queenb corrected:

"Sir, he is not a cupcake; he is Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa. Cupcake is a family name."

@ndayo asked:

"Please excuse my ignorance, but is there a reason why Nigerians don't mobilise for a cause? Are things like protests illegal?"

@nyarry88 said:

"South Africans do not understand how lucky they are to have their president. he is smart and kind."

@lucytau28 stated:

"Ramaphosa will never, never ask us that question, never."

@bonolo_maje admitted:

"That time we are criticising Ramaphosa every day as South Africans🤣🤣thank you for reminding us that he's not that bad."

@mission_man laughed:

"Don't you love him??😭😭😩He's asking nicely."

@nina wondered:

"Why is Tinubu holding the mic like a rapper😂"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

