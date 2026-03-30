A woman was outdoors having an adventure that included getting close to the Kings of the Jungle, lions

The lady posted a video of the up-close interaction that she had with the big cats

South Africans were amazed by how the young lady handled herself when she was close to the lions

A woman left people fascinated after she came face-to-face with lions. The lady had people mortified as she did the most during a lion adventure.

A woman was delighted to get a close look at lions. Image: @mamane_tlhogi

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman and the lions was posted on 28 March 2026, sparking discussions about wildlife. Online users did not hold back as they shared their reactions to the brave woman.

In a video on TikTok, a woman, @mamane_tlhogi had a lion experience. She left people amazed when she started teasing lions that were on the other side of a fence. Both of the lions charged at the lady and her friend, but she was completely at ease, and she taunted them. The woman already enjoyed playing with the lions so much that she was on her knees in the dirt, baiting the lions on the other side of the fence. Watch the video of the woman below:

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South Africa and amazed by woman and lions

Many thought the video of the woman was amazing. Online users felt that she was brave for trusting that the fence would hold. Read people's comments below:

People reflected on how dangerous lions are. Image: Collines Omondi

Source: UGC

kefas Dube said:

"This is risky, that fence looks weak like most relationships nowadays😂"

𝑁𝐸𝐿𝐿𝑌 wrote:

"Unfortunately, the most dangerous creature is one outside the fence😃"

Mr Jones.said:

"Maybe not today, but definitely someday."

Cardo joked about the lions:

"Without the food they're all breakfast... cameraman and all 👀😬"

Sizwe Apleni remarked:

"They keep saying fast cars have horsepower. It's lion power if you ask me. Listen to that sound."

Face said:

"You do not provoke these animals. Just look and admire them. They beautiful. I love these wild animals and always look at them with interest and imagine what they think of me."

super M was amused:

"That lion roaring, sounds like Mercedes C63 AMG😂😂. BUT heei I don't trust that fence."

R E G A L I A 🐦‍🔥 exclaimed:

"I don't trust this fence!!!😭'

@Hlubi'nation said:

'That's not a good way to interact with wild animals, you're teaching them something, and they may use it in future against other unsuspecting people."

mexinotheman wrote:

"The fences of today don't understand the content?? it must just fall 😂😅😅."

Other Briefly News stories about animals

Source: Briefly News