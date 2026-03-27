Eastern Cape SAPS Get Inside Roofless Car They Spotted in TikTok Video
- A TikTok video showed the moment that South African police came across a car that looked questionable
- In the video, Eastern Cape police officers reacted to a car that they pulled over because of its incomplete build
- Online users were in stitches over the strange car that turned heads on a South African road
A TikTok video of a car posted on 26 January 2026 gained viral attention. The vehicle looked like it was barely roadworthy while it was on the go.
The car went viral after an SAPS traffic stop by police officers who were fascinated. Online users were amused after seeing how the South African police handled the strange car.
In a TikTok video by @newsnexussa, a South African policeman was inside a Toyota that did not have a roof. In addition, although the top half of the car was missing, there was no windshield except the frames for the windows. The officer expressed how puzzled he was by the car. Officers joked about the car being unique to Mdantsane. While in the vehicle, one of the officers exclaimed:
"Only in Mdantsane you can do this, no rules ,no nothing!"
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Watch the video of the SAPS officer who found the car below:
South Africa divided over strange car
Many thought that the video of the car was hilarious. People could not help but make jokes about how the car stopped South African police in their tracks. Read people's comments:
Kamishini no Yari was in stitches over the officers:
"You know it's bad when police take a break to embarrass you, before you get arrested 😭"
Aa Bb joked about the car:
"Home-made convertible, only in EC. One of a kind😂"
coolmeme2026 made sense of the car:
"Makes more sense, he doesn't have to care so much about all the potholes, nothing to lose."
Dels wrote:
"If you didn't record this, we would have never believed your guy's stories!!!! 🤣 no roof no noting🤣"
Neo Jin S.A added:
"The driver is so unbothered 👀👀😭"
Siyabonga Palaza wrote:
"iTraffic namapolisa zisuke zadika ziyaytanda man content kukho eyase delft endibambileyo yhooo waykhombisa ngam police station yerrrrr lamfana."
EJB ALUMINIUM was amused by the police stop:
"No disc to take 😂😂 only number plate you can take t😅"
Ntate Rearabetsoe Mahlatsi claimed to have seen the car:
"This car was in Sterkspruit early January, so you mean to tell me it travelled from Sterkspruit to Mdantsane, and it was only caught in Mdantsane? 🤣😂🙆🏽♂️"
Other Briefly News stories about cars
- People were amused by a car that was in Limpopo being used without a roof in sight.
- In a similar story, people were done by a video of a taxi that was on the road without its top half.
- Online users were amused by a young man who reacted to using public transport and realised that he did not have a car seat.
- People were raving about a petrol attendant who did not hide that he was admiring a woman's fancy car.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za