A TikTok video showed the moment that South African police came across a car that looked questionable

In the video, Eastern Cape police officers reacted to a car that they pulled over because of its incomplete build

Online users were in stitches over the strange car that turned heads on a South African road

A TikTok video of a car posted on 26 January 2026 gained viral attention. The vehicle looked like it was barely roadworthy while it was on the go.

Eastern Cape SAPS officers stopped a man because his car. looked unroadworthy and made them laugh. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: UGC

The car went viral after an SAPS traffic stop by police officers who were fascinated. Online users were amused after seeing how the South African police handled the strange car.

In a TikTok video by @newsnexussa, a South African policeman was inside a Toyota that did not have a roof. In addition, although the top half of the car was missing, there was no windshield except the frames for the windows. The officer expressed how puzzled he was by the car. Officers joked about the car being unique to Mdantsane. While in the vehicle, one of the officers exclaimed:

"Only in Mdantsane you can do this, no rules ,no nothing!"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video of the SAPS officer who found the car below:

South Africa divided over strange car

Many thought that the video of the car was hilarious. People could not help but make jokes about how the car stopped South African police in their tracks. Read people's comments:

South Africans joked that the car was so questionable that SAPS approached the driver. Image: RDNE Stock project

Source: UGC

Kamishini no Yari was in stitches over the officers:

"You know it's bad when police take a break to embarrass you, before you get arrested 😭"

Aa Bb joked about the car:

"Home-made convertible, only in EC. One of a kind😂"

coolmeme2026 made sense of the car:

"Makes more sense, he doesn't have to care so much about all the potholes, nothing to lose."

Dels wrote:

"If you didn't record this, we would have never believed your guy's stories!!!! 🤣 no roof no noting🤣"

Neo Jin S.A added:

"The driver is so unbothered 👀👀😭"

Siyabonga Palaza wrote:

"iTraffic namapolisa zisuke zadika ziyaytanda man content kukho eyase delft endibambileyo yhooo waykhombisa ngam police station yerrrrr lamfana."

EJB ALUMINIUM was amused by the police stop:

"No disc to take 😂😂 only number plate you can take t😅"

Ntate Rearabetsoe Mahlatsi claimed to have seen the car:

"This car was in Sterkspruit early January, so you mean to tell me it travelled from Sterkspruit to Mdantsane, and it was only caught in Mdantsane? 🤣😂🙆🏽‍♂️"

Other Briefly News stories about cars

Source: Briefly News