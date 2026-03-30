A young man posted a TikTok video of himself claiming that he made a major purchase

The TikTokker shared content about one of the biggest purchases anyone can make in their life

South Africans were amused after the young man made a big reveal about the moving vlog he shared

A video of a young man became a hit on social media after he acted like he was celebrating a huge accomplishment. The man left others inspired after he claimed a friend's big purchase.

A man acted like a new apartment owner in a convincing TikTok video. Image: @romeoblackza

Source: TikTok

The clip that the man shared on 29 March 2026 caught people's attention under the impression he was showing off a massive feat. Online users were ready to rave about the man and his admirable purchase until his confession in the video.

In a TikTok video by @romeoblackza, a man told people that he was officially a homeowner, claiming he bought his first apartment cash. He then said it was all jokes and was helping a friend who bought an apartment move in. In the clip, the man was happily exploring the apartment's spaces from the kitchen to the bathrooms and bedroom. The young gent said:

"It was motivating to see someone my age buy their first apartment, and hopefully I will be there one day."

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Watch the video of the young man below:

South Africa amazed by property owner

Many people thought that the man's video, pretending he bought the apartment for cash, was hilarious. Online users were confident that the young man was destined to own property after the convincing video pretending he bought one. In South Africa, the average cost of an apartment is R1.2 million for premium areas in Johannesburg such as Rosebank and Sandton. Read the comments about the man's video below:

People reflected on how a property purchase is a big milestone in life. Image: Pavel Danilyuk/ Pexels

Source: UGC

Ms_Governance🌍 was amused by the TikTokker:

"Oh Romeo🤣🤣thank goodness I love reading😂"

aylow91 felt that the TikTok creator would also get his own apartment:

"Congratulations brother. It’s coming your way as well."

Loco Domingo joked about the man's video:

"Mxm 😊😅Congratulations in advance 🤣"

Ipeleng G admitted he believed the man's claims:

"You had us in the first half lol."

Athi also admitted he fell for the lie:

"[Sticker] I did not just believe you, I believed in you 😭"

K H A N Y A❤️🦁| YouTuber🎬 exclaimed:

"OHHHH MAN!😩😩😩😩 Congratulations 🥺🥺"

LUX INTERIORS also felt that the young man would soon get his own property:

"Congrats🎉 bro, yours will soon come.Amen 🙏"

Other Briefly News stories about property owners

A young lady went viral after purchasing a raw piece of land to start building her own house.

Online users were impressed by a young lady who went from living in a shack with her family to building herself a whole house.

South Africans applauded a woman who was able to build her mother a house within a few months in a TikTok video.

Viewers were impressed by a young woman who showed that she bought herself a home at a tender age.

Source: Briefly News