A young lady, Tefelo Mathabe, a lifestyle and beauty content creator, showed people one of her latest luxury purchases in a TikTok video

The TikTokker posted a video where she was excited about growing her luxury designer collection

People had a lot to say after the beauty influencer posted a candid video celebrating her new major purchase

In a post on TikTok, a young lady showed people she was moving up in life. The content creator gave people a close look at her latest purchases.

Content creator Tefelo Mathabe unboxed her designer purchase in a TikTok video. Image: @tefelo.a.m

Source: TikTok

Online users had a lot to say after seeing the young TikTok creator's latest addition to her closet. The video that the young lady shared on 29 March 2026 was inspirational for viewers who came across it.

In a TikTok video, @tefelo.a.m announced she was about to open her brand-new designer item. The young lady was excited to graduate from her Gucci sandals to Louis Vuitton ones. She said that the Gucci sandals were her everyday shoes, and they have remained the same quality after all the years of use. The young lady would have herself a drink before opening their luxury item. The content creator was delighted after laying eyes on her new Louis Vuitton sandals, saying they will be her new everyday shoes. The young lady said she hopes one day she'll be able to buy Hermès. Watch the video below:

South Africa admires influencer's Louis Vuitton

Online users were impressed after seeing the luxury purchase the young lady made. People congratulated her on successfully making the big purchase. Many said that they were inspired by the purchase Tefelo showed off. Read the comments below:

Tefelo bought a BMW in 2025, and she shared the experience. Image: @tefelo.a.a

Source: Instagram

@iconic_lee asked the TikTokker:

"Do you mind telling us the price🥰"

Tefelo Mathabe, the creator, replied:

"R20k."

leandré 🕷☆~``°°♡● was impressed by Tefelo:

"Oh but Tefelo, do you see how many doors are going to open for you and the blessings awaiting just of the person you are🥹❤️(literally my dream)."

🌻Tiffany🌻 admired the lady's purchase:

"Girl you're living the soft life. think about me sometimes, even if it's only R1000😪"

Ren was honest about their take on designer brands:

"It’s sad to say, I wouldn't know the shoe😭, because I’m not in that category of people who recognise these brands , but soon, I will, 🥺😂, I will indulge myself in knowing more about these brands as I buy from them."

WILD MINT 🍵🤎🦄🤍 advised the lady about luxury purchases:

"Gurl I bought Hermes sandals (chypre) last year if I show you how they look like 💀 not all luxurious things worth I promise."

Briefly News stories about luxury purchases

Source: Briefly News