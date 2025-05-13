A young South African lady praised her dad in a now-viral TikTok video for building his family a home

The father made sure to not only create a home for his family, but also a luxurious experience in a rural area

The people of Mzansi were wowed by the beautiful home and shared lovely messages in the comments

A young Mzansi lady flexed her dad’s hard work by showing off the luxurious home he built for them.

A Zulu lady showed off her KZN home. Image: @manyambose_omuhle

Source: TikTok

The father built a fancy mansion in rural KwaZulu-Natal and made many South Africans lose it.

A young lady who goes by Manyambose was proud of her father’s hard work. Her dad built a luxurious mansion in rural KwaZulu-Natal for his family.

The massive house looks like a scene from a Disney movie. The home took over a great deal of land and the architecture is impeccable.

The colours and statement pieces used to finish the building of the house gave it a polished and modern luxury look. In the villages, there are multiple cottages in a yard beside the main house.

Instead of looking like any typical village home, Manyambose’s home looks like an expensive villa in Bali. South Africans were incredibly amazed that they discussed the father’s incomparable work in a thread of almost 2K comments.

Manyambose shared footage of the home on TikTok with the caption:

“My dad is a real man. My home.”

The video garnered one million views after it was posted on Sunday.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Social media users were impressed and discussed in the comments:

A luxurious mansion in KZN wowed South Africans. Image: @manyambose_omuhle

Source: TikTok

@Thabile Mthembu manifested:

“May the money to build something beautiful like this locate me, I'd love to see that my parents' yard looks modern and has a lot of beautiful houses.”

@Nazneen confessed her love for wealthy people:

“I’m not going to lie, I love seeing rich black people.”

@Thelma Ngonyama pointed out the beauty of the home:

“It's giving those royal houses in the PDF novels we read.”

@Sisipho highlighted the woman’s privilege:

“Blessed are those who don’t have to rebuild their homes.”

@Lilly asked about the dad's pockets:

“In America, that's a mansion boo, so your dad is a billionaire, right?”

@hierkomdiebaas_wondered what the other homes were for:

“What are all the other small houses for? Are you allowed to enter all of them?”

@Karma🏋️‍♀️ explained the beauty of monied black people:

“This is black excellence. People need to stop downplaying everything as a conspiracy because this is what Mandela was fighting for.”

@Melelo ❤️ 🇿🇦 was stunned by the family’s excellence:

“What a legacy.”

