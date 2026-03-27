A TikTok video showed a romantic moment that took place in an unexpected place

Online users on the short-form video platform paid attention to a couple who had a dramatic moment in public

The pair of lovebirds shared a big moment in their relationship after the man took a chance with a bold question

A South African man became a viral sensation after asking his girlfriend the big question. The man became a viral sensation because of the location that he chose to propose.

A woman got a proposal at Capitec Bank and gained attention in South Africa. Image: @newsnexuusa

Source: UGC

South Africans were in stitches over the video posted on 18 March 2026. The video highlighted just how unique every couple is, as the video captured a one-of-a-kind moment when a man asked for his girlfriend's hand in marriage.

In a TikTok video by @newsnexussa, a man was in a Capitec bank with his partner, who seems to work there. He made it special when he went down on one knee and asked her to marry him. The lady seemingly accepted as she stretched out her hand for him to put on the ring. Watch the video of the engagement that took place at a Capitec branch below:

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South Africa amused by bank proposal

Many people thought the man made a creative choice to ask his girlfriend to marry him in a bank. South Africans made jokes about the man's unique proposal. Read the comments about the proposal below:

People shared their thoughts on the engagement in a bank. Image: Willians Huerta / Pexels

Source: UGC

Mr.G gushed over the cute couple:

"Wooow, congratulations🥰 I see some are spitting hate and jealousy in the comments. Please don't mind them. They are dealing with their relationship traumas. I wish you all the best guys🥰."

Nhlanzeko.k felt the couple had a big opportunity:

"So is Capitec gonna give them money….like KFC did to that other couple ?🤔"

user2159878106817 added to the speculation:

"Capitec is gonna feel the pressure to pay for the wedding."

❣️🇿🇦 ❤️ Lhalha❣️🇿🇦 ❤️ cheered for the couple;

"Congratulations,, may this locate me at work also.🥰"

Dr Geee cheered for the cute pair:

"I've seen it all. All our money for this wedding 😅😅😅😂😂congratulations, now we focus on the funds that will be paid from our accounts for this day.. ok just a joke, guys, happy life to you."

Siya applauded the pair:

"Congrats, stranger, seeing from the lady smile states& Show's she over the moon with excitement, cute love God bless🙏may you who reads here be blessed too🙌"

Suzi said:

"How romantic. In the bank?"s

Other briefly used stories about proposals

Source: Briefly News