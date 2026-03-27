Couple Goes Viral After Proposal at Capitec Bank in TikTok Video
- A TikTok video showed a romantic moment that took place in an unexpected place
- Online users on the short-form video platform paid attention to a couple who had a dramatic moment in public
- The pair of lovebirds shared a big moment in their relationship after the man took a chance with a bold question
A South African man became a viral sensation after asking his girlfriend the big question. The man became a viral sensation because of the location that he chose to propose.
South Africans were in stitches over the video posted on 18 March 2026. The video highlighted just how unique every couple is, as the video captured a one-of-a-kind moment when a man asked for his girlfriend's hand in marriage.
In a TikTok video by @newsnexussa, a man was in a Capitec bank with his partner, who seems to work there. He made it special when he went down on one knee and asked her to marry him. The lady seemingly accepted as she stretched out her hand for him to put on the ring. Watch the video of the engagement that took place at a Capitec branch below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
South Africa amused by bank proposal
Many people thought the man made a creative choice to ask his girlfriend to marry him in a bank. South Africans made jokes about the man's unique proposal. Read the comments about the proposal below:
Mr.G gushed over the cute couple:
"Wooow, congratulations🥰 I see some are spitting hate and jealousy in the comments. Please don't mind them. They are dealing with their relationship traumas. I wish you all the best guys🥰."
Nhlanzeko.k felt the couple had a big opportunity:
"So is Capitec gonna give them money….like KFC did to that other couple ?🤔"
user2159878106817 added to the speculation:
"Capitec is gonna feel the pressure to pay for the wedding."
❣️🇿🇦 ❤️ Lhalha❣️🇿🇦 ❤️ cheered for the couple;
"Congratulations,, may this locate me at work also.🥰"
Dr Geee cheered for the cute pair:
"I've seen it all. All our money for this wedding 😅😅😅😂😂congratulations, now we focus on the funds that will be paid from our accounts for this day.. ok just a joke, guys, happy life to you."
Siya applauded the pair:
"Congrats, stranger, seeing from the lady smile states& Show's she over the moon with excitement, cute love God bless🙏may you who reads here be blessed too🙌"
Suzi said:
"How romantic. In the bank?"s
Other briefly used stories about proposals
- Many people thought that a couple that got engaged at a popular Fried Chicken franchise became environment.
- South Africans headed to say about amen who was a supermarket to buy some groceries with his significant other when he chose to propose.
- Online users had a lot to say about a woman who decided to also get down on her knees after her partner popped the question.
- A young lady and her man became viral after he sweetly proposed to her in public, in a viral video.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za