A TikTok video showed a car that was on the road, which garnered a lot of attention.

The odd-looking car made its standing appearance in the video that ended up circulating on social media

South Africans shared the video after seeing the strange car that raised many questions among TikTok users

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In a post on TikTok, people saw a strange-looking car. The whip got viral attention on social media because of the way it was moving.

People saw a Toyota with its top removed on the road. Image: Tramino

Source: Getty Images

The car looked like it was on the move, with missing parts, and people had a lot of questions. The video posted on 13 March 2026 got lots of attention on social media.

In a video on TikTok by @usern0tfund01, a whole truck was cruising down the street. The vehicle did not have a roof or rearview mirrors and looked more like a convertible as it cruised down the street. The man behind the wheel looked unfazed as he drove his in comlete bakkie. Watch the video below:

South Africa amazed by a weird car

Online users cracked jokes about the car's condition, with some comparing it to a child's drawing. People speculated that the car was likely going to be a vehicle used for safari. Read people's guesses about the bakkie below:

Online users realised the car would likely be a safari vehicle. Image: Muaz / Pexels

Source: UGC

yger.World🌍🇿🇦 was amused by the strange sighting:

"[Sticker] I swear Limpopo it's a whole country 😭"

Kasongo of Luonde also cracked up:

"Game drive car halfway to complete 😂"

D4ddy_Sw4g91 speculated:

"The number of people who don't know that this is what a Safari vehicle looks like without the rails and seats 🤣"

Lebo.gang was amused:

"Mara he could have at least left the mirrors😭😭😭eish"

Thatiimm_ joked:

"That car from there’s a Zulu on my stoep. “ they do not call me die hard for nothing' 😭"

salm Khathini was stunned by the bakkie:

"I thought it was a Cybertruck 😭😭😭South Africa in Stitches as Viral TikTok Shows Odd Roofless Car Cruising the Streets"

Nkosi M Zitha thought the car was for fun:

"He's healing his inner child 😂"

Lethabo Explosive joked about how the car looked:

"The car I used to draw e creche😭"

Bhut'_Stumza🍃✅ was in stitches over the video:

"Couldn't pay full price so they chopped it just for him."

Gary_G_Man remarked:

"They wanna expose the tourists to the lions 🥺"

Inam Nomngcongo said:

"We need that car in Cape Town right now 😭"

Other Briefly News stories about cars

A group of men were delighted when they noticed a luxury car that was going at a fast speed on a main road

South Africans were amused by men who expressed frustration over a Bolt driver who was blocking their view of a luxury car

People were amused after seeing a video of a taxi that did not look like it could be considered roadworthy

Online users were amazed by a pimped-out taxi that was on the move in a video that became a viral hit on TikTok

Source: Briefly News