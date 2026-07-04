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“You Don’t Move”: Alleged House on Fire Sparks Eviction Speculation
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“You Don’t Move”: Alleged House on Fire Sparks Eviction Speculation

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • An X user shared a video of a house engulfed in flames, allegedly in Cosmo, with a caption pointing to threats made against foreign tenants
  • The caption suggested a landlord wanted people out of the property at night, but no official statement has confirmed what actually caused the fire
  • South Africans reacted with mixed views online, with some condemning the incident and others questioning whether the story is even genuine

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A post.
People looking at a building on fire. Images: Genaro Molina / Contributor/Getty
Source: Getty Images

A video making the rounds on X shows a house on fire in Cosmo, with people gathered outside trying to put out the flames using buckets and containers of water. X user @Patriot_S_A posted the clip on 3 July 2026 with the caption:

"Landlord is removing foreigners from his house at night. You don't move-we burn the house, Cosmo ext 4"

The footage shows the gate to the property locked, with nobody visible inside as the fire burns.

Outside, several people can be seen scrambling to fetch water in an attempt to stop the flames from spreading. It's not clear from the video who started the fire or what led up to it, and no official statement has been made confirming the claims in the caption.

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What the law says about eviction

Evicting a tenant in South Africa isn't as simple as locking them out or cutting off their water and electricity.

Under the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act, landlords have to get a court order before removing anyone from a property, no matter the circumstances.

Taking matters into your own hands, whether that's changing locks, removing belongings, or using threats, is against the law and can land a landlord in serious legal trouble.

Renting to undocumented tenants

The situation gets more complicated when it comes to undocumented foreign nationals. South Africa's Immigration Act makes it a criminal offence to knowingly rent out property to someone without the right documents, and landlords who do so can face arrest and prosecution for aiding and abetting.

Even so, the law is clear that this doesn't give anyone the right to force people out without going through the proper legal channels.

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Citizens who suspect a tenant is undocumented are urged to report it to the police or Home Affairs rather than take action themselves.

Watch the X clip here.

Mzansi reacts to Cosmo house fire

The video on the X page sparked a mixed reaction online:

@Bhuti_Steve said:

"Cosmo is another place. I heard they don't play there. Even police are afraid of going there."

@Malome_ZA wrote:

"This takes me back to the early years of democracy and before… South Africans did not tolerate nonsense; we call for calm."

@theoddscalvin claimed:

"You guys look for random videos then create a fake story to push propaganda, and some fellas fell for this."

@GenAJKLA questioned:

"How do you glorify arson and vandalism which is criminality?"

@Miyelani_OE pointed out:

"If it were actually Cosmo, 90% would be on fire."
A post.
A house on fire. Images: @Patriot_S_A/X
Source: Twitter

More on eviction and immigration tensions

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

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