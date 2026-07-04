An X user shared a video of a house engulfed in flames, allegedly in Cosmo, with a caption pointing to threats made against foreign tenants

The caption suggested a landlord wanted people out of the property at night, but no official statement has confirmed what actually caused the fire

South Africans reacted with mixed views online, with some condemning the incident and others questioning whether the story is even genuine

People looking at a building on fire. Images: Genaro Molina / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

A video making the rounds on X shows a house on fire in Cosmo, with people gathered outside trying to put out the flames using buckets and containers of water. X user @Patriot_S_A posted the clip on 3 July 2026 with the caption:

"Landlord is removing foreigners from his house at night. You don't move-we burn the house, Cosmo ext 4"

The footage shows the gate to the property locked, with nobody visible inside as the fire burns.

Outside, several people can be seen scrambling to fetch water in an attempt to stop the flames from spreading. It's not clear from the video who started the fire or what led up to it, and no official statement has been made confirming the claims in the caption.

What the law says about eviction

Evicting a tenant in South Africa isn't as simple as locking them out or cutting off their water and electricity.

Under the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act, landlords have to get a court order before removing anyone from a property, no matter the circumstances.

Taking matters into your own hands, whether that's changing locks, removing belongings, or using threats, is against the law and can land a landlord in serious legal trouble.

Renting to undocumented tenants

The situation gets more complicated when it comes to undocumented foreign nationals. South Africa's Immigration Act makes it a criminal offence to knowingly rent out property to someone without the right documents, and landlords who do so can face arrest and prosecution for aiding and abetting.

Even so, the law is clear that this doesn't give anyone the right to force people out without going through the proper legal channels.

Citizens who suspect a tenant is undocumented are urged to report it to the police or Home Affairs rather than take action themselves.

Watch the X clip here.

Mzansi reacts to Cosmo house fire

The video on the X page sparked a mixed reaction online:

@Bhuti_Steve said:

"Cosmo is another place. I heard they don't play there. Even police are afraid of going there."

@Malome_ZA wrote:

"This takes me back to the early years of democracy and before… South Africans did not tolerate nonsense; we call for calm."

@theoddscalvin claimed:

"You guys look for random videos then create a fake story to push propaganda, and some fellas fell for this."

@GenAJKLA questioned:

"How do you glorify arson and vandalism which is criminality?"

@Miyelani_OE pointed out:

"If it were actually Cosmo, 90% would be on fire."

A house on fire. Images: @Patriot_S_A/X

Source: Twitter

More on eviction and immigration tensions

Briefly News recently reported on a new set of property laws that could completely change how eviction disputes play out for landlords and tenants going forward.

recently reported on a new set of property laws that could completely change how eviction disputes play out for landlords and tenants going forward. A forum representing a neighbouring country called the situation facing foreign nationals in South Africa a humanitarian crisis.

A political leader hit out at anti-immigration activists at a recent rally, comparing their actions to a chapter of history many South Africans would rather forget.

Source: Briefly News