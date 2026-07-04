A South African man's British wife, Rachel Mackay, spoke out after they faced multiple visa refusals caused by strict UK immigration rules

The family spent thousands of pounds on legal applications, but the new dad from South Africa is in Spain while his wife and daughter live in the UK

Their struggle mirrors a global trend of stricter immigration laws, ranging from tough UK policies to anti-immigrant protests in South Africa

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Rachel Mackay and her South African husband are fighting a long battle to reunite their family in the United Kingdom. The couple faced their fourth visa refusal as they tried to follow the legal system through multiple applications. The South African man now works in Spain so he can stay as close as possible to his wife and daughter. Sadly, the UK government's immigration rules prevented him from seeing his daughter's birth.

A South African man is unable to live with his family in the UK because of visa problems. Image: @rachelmckay

Source: TikTok

The family of a man from South Africa faced massive sacrifices and endless red tape. First, the UK government rejected three visitor visas and one fiancé visa. The couple had to marry in South Africa, but getting married did not secure their future in Britain. Instead, their marriage started an expensive cycle of visa renewals.

Some naysayers claim the family is just trying to get a quick British passport. Rachel Mackay strongly denies this, writing:

"It’s about a father wanting to wake up every morning with his daughter."

The family's struggle happens at a time when countries around the world are hardening their stance on immigration. The UK recently changed its policies to raise financial barriers and tighten background checks. To sponsor a spouse in the UK, the current minimum income threshold requires the UK-based sponsor to earn at least R623 000 (£29,000) gross per year, or the couple must instead show significant cash savings of at leastR1.9 million (£88,500) according to the government. A similar harsh environment exists in South Africa, where the husband used to live. The country faces deep socio-political tension as a civic group called the "March and March" movement drives a wave of anti-immigrant protests. This growing nationalist movement demands stricter immigration laws as well. See her post about her family's UK visa issues below:

UK immigration laws spark debate

Rachel Mackay shared her story on TikTok, and the viral post sparked a fierce debate. Many praised the family's honesty and strength, and some gave her hope by sharing their own experiences. Read the comments below:

The UK's visa rules have become stricter over the years. Image: Rodrigo Santos / Pexels

Source: UGC

Mark McKeown gave her hope:

"Don’t give up. My wife and I moved to Thailand while our UK visa process was ongoing rather than be separated. My wife is Nigerian so I understand how difficult the visa process is, especially when you’re coming from any of the African nations. And it’s also a very costly venture as well. We were fortunate in that she was awarded the visa at the first time of asking, but it wasn’t an easy process, and they will refuse it for any old reason. Good luck and best wishes."

Favour | Travel & Lifestyle was moved:

"Omg I totally understand your pain! In the same situation. I’m in a long-distance marriage, and two visitor visas were refused while I was pregnant with our first child. Now baby girl is 6 months and hasn’t met her dad 😢 stay strong mama 🫶🏽"

RB. remarked:

"I hope this works out for you. I sponsored my husband to come back in 2022, but the threshold was only £18,500 back then, I can’t believe how much they've raised it😖"

Islandgal876 advised:

"Before you try any more visas, I’d say go to a lawyer and have him request all the files the home office has on your husband. Properly study and analyse his case before applying for anything else. Good luck with your future endeavours. I hope you guys are together in Britain soon. Xx"

Other Briefly News stories about immigration

A Nigerian man returned to his home country with a South African wife and 8-year-old son, and many people were impressed.

A Cape Town employer defended Zimbabwean workers while South Africans rallied behind the anti-immigration protests that took over the country.

An international promoter dropped South African artists following the immigration protests that spread throughout South Africa.

Source: Briefly News