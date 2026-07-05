South African actress Thuso Mbedu stars in the 2027 film Children of Blood and Bone , but author Tomi Adeyemi has officially left the project.

Mbedu brings the book's main character, Zélie Adebola, to life alongside a star-studded Hollywood cast.

Adeyemi cut all ties and stopped promotion after behind-the-scenes drama about her involvement in the adaptation

South African actress Thuso Mbedu will take centre stage as Zélie Adebola, the fierce heroine of the upcoming 2027 film Children of Blood and Bone. The Paramount Pictures blockbuster is facing a scandal after the writer of its source material, Tomi Adeyemi, officially cut ties with the project. The movie features a star-studded cast including Viola Davis, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Idris Elba. Crews filmed the massive production across Spain and Cape Town, South Africa, bringing the book’s rich landscapes to life. Mbedu's leading role represents a historic moment for African representation in Hollywood.

Tomi Adeyemi cuts ties with 'Children of Blood and Bone' film adaptation starring Thuso Mbedu. Image: @tomiadeyemi / @thuso.mbedu

Source: UGC

Although fans and Thuso Mbedu celebrated her casting, a major behind-the-scenes conflict has shaken the project. Author Tomi Adeyemi has officially distanced herself from the adaptation of her book. On 4 July 2026, Adeyemi released a viral TikTok video announcing her big decision.

Adeyemi abandoned her book's movie adaptation just as the studio launched its final marketing campaign. She wrote that she was hurt and attacked behind the scenes, and that she simply could not make it work. Adeyemi also refused to watch the final film or help promote it. This marks a total reversal from her early, enthusiastic support for the adaptation. Watch Tomi's video below:

Fans slam Tomi Adeyemi

Adeyemi's sudden exit has split the public. In the early stages of development, Tomi Adeyemi strongly defended the adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone, even when fans vocally criticised the initial casting choices. Now that she has distanced herself from the project, disappointed readers are bringing those early casting complaints back into the spotlight. Critics and fans are using the author's sudden departure to prove their original point, arguing that the studio mismatched the cast and compromised the book's integrity from the very beginning. Read the comments below:

Temi Adeyemi said she faced unfair treatment behind the scenes of 'Blood and Bone'. Image: @tomi.adeyemi/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

Marsyn said:

"Ma’am you were defending all the choices and announcements what’s changed?"

ᥫ᭡ also asked:

"Why the sudden change? you were a big defender, what happened?!?"

Meredith grey remarked:

"I knew it was a mess the moment the cast got announced."

heziem15 was touched:

"This is honestly so sad. I’m gonna assume that the team behind the movie have left you completely out of the process or have done things to the story you don’t agree with. This is an author's worst wish come true when it comes to adapting a book they consider their baby, and it’s left in the hands of strangers."

katcall1990 added:

"Saying that you have not watched the movie and do not plan to is all that needs to be said. Unfortunately, very few of your fans know this, so they are going to go to support you. I’m sad for them/us."

Thuso Mbedu emotional ahead of ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ premiere

Briefly News previously reported that Thuso Mbedu's upcoming fantasy film premiere date is fast approaching, and Thuso Mbedu already has her fans hyped for it.

Taking to Instagram, Mbedu built excitement for The Children of Blood and Bone film, making fans eager for the drop!

The movie stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, and Gina Prince-Bythewood. Fans will get to feast on the star-studded film on 15 January 2027 and witness the action that Thuso has been hyping for so long.

Source: Briefly News