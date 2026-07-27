A South African woman was reportedly stopped while collecting medication for her foreign national partner

People believed to be Operation Dudula members allegedly demanded the man’s immigration documents before entry

The incident divided South Africans as ongoing anti-illegal immigration protests continued across several communities

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Members of the March and March movement gather around the rubbles of the Living Waters Church International. Image: MZINGENKOSI SIBANDA

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A Twitter video shared by NewsunplugSA on 27 July 2026 showed a South African woman being denied hospital access while attempting to collect medication for her foreign national partner. People believed to be Operation Dudula members allegedly demanded immigration documents before allowing him access. The location remains unclear.

The woman admitted she wanted medication for her migrant boyfriend before confronting those blocking her way. The incident is happening during the continuing anti-illegal immigration protests, where some groups claim undocumented migrants place additional pressure on South African public facilities.

Social media users remain divided over confrontation

The short clip quickly attracted widespread attention as South Africans debated healthcare access during immigration protests. Some users supported those preventing access, arguing public hospitals should prioritise South African citizens using limited healthcare resources.

Others questioned why people spent time checking identification documents instead of allowing hospital services to continue. Several social media users criticised the confrontation, saying ordinary people should not decide who receives medical assistance.

Supporters of the alleged Operation Dudula members argued the foreign national should use private healthcare instead. Others claimed taxpayers funded public hospitals primarily for South African citizens facing financial hardship.

Critics disagreed, saying nobody should face obstacles when seeking or collecting necessary medication from healthcare facilities. They also questioned whether members of community groups had authority to demand immigration documentation outside hospitals.

The incident comes as anti-illegal immigration demonstrations continue across different South African communities. Some foreign nationals have returned to their home countries following increased pressure from community protests.

Watch the confrontation below:

More about anti-illegal immigration

Source: Briefly News