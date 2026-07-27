“Go to Private Hospital”: SA Woman Reportedly Denied Entry To Collect Meds for Her Migrant Partner
- A South African woman was reportedly stopped while collecting medication for her foreign national partner
- People believed to be Operation Dudula members allegedly demanded the man’s immigration documents before entry
- The incident divided South Africans as ongoing anti-illegal immigration protests continued across several communities
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A Twitter video shared by NewsunplugSA on 27 July 2026 showed a South African woman being denied hospital access while attempting to collect medication for her foreign national partner. People believed to be Operation Dudula members allegedly demanded immigration documents before allowing him access. The location remains unclear.
The woman admitted she wanted medication for her migrant boyfriend before confronting those blocking her way. The incident is happening during the continuing anti-illegal immigration protests, where some groups claim undocumented migrants place additional pressure on South African public facilities.
Social media users remain divided over confrontation
The short clip quickly attracted widespread attention as South Africans debated healthcare access during immigration protests. Some users supported those preventing access, arguing public hospitals should prioritise South African citizens using limited healthcare resources.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Others questioned why people spent time checking identification documents instead of allowing hospital services to continue. Several social media users criticised the confrontation, saying ordinary people should not decide who receives medical assistance.
Supporters of the alleged Operation Dudula members argued the foreign national should use private healthcare instead. Others claimed taxpayers funded public hospitals primarily for South African citizens facing financial hardship.
Critics disagreed, saying nobody should face obstacles when seeking or collecting necessary medication from healthcare facilities. They also questioned whether members of community groups had authority to demand immigration documentation outside hospitals.
The incident comes as anti-illegal immigration demonstrations continue across different South African communities. Some foreign nationals have returned to their home countries following increased pressure from community protests.
Watch the confrontation below:
More about anti-illegal immigration
- The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education launched an assessment of how anti-immigration protests affected learner attendance and well-being.
- Ghana said it will evacuate about 300 citizens from South Africa after issuing safety warnings linked to recent protests targeting foreign nationals.
- Zimbabweans camp outside Shallowcross Stadium as repatriation efforts intensify due to increasing arrivals.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za