Zimbabwean Nationals Set Up Camp in KwaZulu-Natal Following Anti-Illegal Immigration Protests
- Zimbabweans camp outside Shallowcross Stadium as repatriation efforts intensify due to increasing arrivals
- Local councillor Fatima Ismail seeks assistance from the Zimbabwean embassy for urgent repatriation support
- Recent bus accident highlights dangers faced by repatriating Zimbabweans with tragic loss of 16 lives
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DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— Zimbabweans who fled their homes in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, have set up camp outside Shallowcross Stadium as the number of Zimbabweans at the stadium continues to increase.
The ward councillor, Fatima Ismail, told Newzroom Afrika on 2 July 2026 that the number of Zimbabweans continues to rise as different forms of transport drop them off outside Shallcross Stadium. She said babies, mothers and residents were sleeping on the ground. She contacted the Zimbabwean embassy to assist in fast-tracking repatriation efforts.
Ismail said Public Works Minister Deon Macpherson, who is also the Democratic Alliance’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson, is working to ensure that repatriation is fast-tracked. She added that they have been assisting Zimbabweans since 29 June.
Councillor discusses campsite's condition
Ismail added that about 200 Zimbabweans arrived on the site and slept on the floor. She added that more than nine buses have left the stadium since 29 June, and estimated that at least over 600 people have travelled, where they will be taken to Limpopo.
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Ismail also commented on the horrific Limpopo accident, which claimed 16 lives after a bus turned over. She said that the bus left from the stadium and was one of the three buses that departed from the area. Ismail pointed out that the Zimbabweans need food and water, and added that the Zimbabwean Embassy will conclude organising transportation for Zimbabweans.
Zimbabwean politician pledges millions for repatriation
Briefly News also wrote about the Bridging Gaps Foundation's substantial pledge of R50 million aimed at assisting Zimbabweans fleeing xenophobic violence in South Africa. This initiative not only underscores the urgent repatriation efforts but also provides vital support for reintegration as thousands face a looming exit deadline.
The emotional toll on these returnees is staggering, with many affected by threats of violence and instability, seeking safety and a chance to rebuild their lives. Amid this crisis, the commitment from businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei stands out as a beacon of hope for those in desperate need of assistance.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za