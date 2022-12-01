A taxi that had work done inside and had online users in stitches, as people shared reactions to its unique roof feature

People could not stop cracking jokes about the interior of the taxi, which looked like a house, and some people loved it

Many netizens shared countless jokes, and some even said that they were in the taxi before and described how it felt

People were thoroughly amused by the taxi's upgrade on the inside. The vehicle's interior resembles something you'd find in a standard home.

A renovated taxi heard any designs in stitches as they reacted to seeing wallpaper in public transport. Image: Twitter/@ntsikier

People had countless jokes is there made fun of the taxi. People roasted the interior design, but others had some positive reviews.

Taxi upgrade leaves Mzansi in stitches

A picture shared on Twitter by shows a taxi that has a renovated interior. The picture shows how the taxi's roof has wallpaper attached.

Online users could not stop cracking jokes about decoration as people are used to strange sightings on taxis. Some commented that they had been in the taxi before and told others how it felt.

@_DontJinxIt commented:

"Interior design."

@Nonkulycis_01 commented:

"I’m actually not mad at this."

@TheDesertRosee

"Indeed, South Africa is alive with possibilities."

@Bling021 commented:

"That feel at home feeling? It gives."

Khanyisa_MAD commented:

"A chandelier would finish the look."

@MaphokoShane commented:

"Bro got a kitchen table in his vehicle."

@wuuhuuu1 commented:

"Ah wait! this is the first time South Africans are using such a public transport and they’re surprised. Come Ghana see, as for Naija dier."

@Linah_Mo commented:

"A whole ceiling."

@Nothando__K commented:

"This is not a taxi it's a Taxé."

@AbutiDese commented:

"PVC mo taxing."

@KgatukeR commented:

"Nka loma driver."

@huntered_bear commented:

"Lol I was in it yesterday afternoon and this morning, some guy even touched to see if his eyes were not seeing right."

@Cico_za commented:

"I was in this taxi yesterday, it was like ngise dining room."

