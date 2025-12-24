A third suspect linked to the murder of Gqeberha Prosecutor, Tracy Brown, was arrested

Brown was allegedly targeted for intervening in the legal matters of an accused friend's case

Investigators revealed that the murder was ordered from the St. Albans Correctional Centre in Gqeberha

GQEBERHA - The Hawks in Bloemfontein have apprehended a third suspect linked to the murder of Gqeberha Prosecutor Tracy Brown, who was shot outside her Gqeberha home.

33-Year-old suspect arrested

According to Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, the 33-year-old suspect was arrested on Saturday, 20 December 2025, evening along the N1 near Bloemfontein, following verified intelligence that he was attempting to flee the Eastern Cape. Police seized three mobile phones during the arrest. The suspect was processed in Welkom and has since been transported to Gqeberha, where he is expected to appear in New Brighton court on Wednesday, 24 December 2025.

His two co-accused have remained in custody since their arrests in September 2025. During a bail hearing that month, evidence revealed that the killing had been ordered by an inmate at St. Albans Correctional Centre. Court documents detailed how Brown was shot more than ten times, sustaining injuries to her face, neck, and abdomen. Investigators suggested that Brown had been targeted because she was interfering with the legal matters of a friend of one of the accused, who was facing a long prison sentence.

First suspect arrested at roadblock

Previously, Briefly News reported that a 33-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the murder of Brown. The regional court prosecutor in Gqeberha was shot and killed on 31 July 2025 in Gqeberha.

The Hawks said that the suspect was arrested at a roadblock. The suspect, who initially fled to Gauteng, was nabbed at a coordinated roadblock on Thursday, 21 August 2025. The Hawks marked the arrest as a significant step but stated that this is not the end.

What happened to Brown?

Brown was gunned down outside her home in Lotton Street, Young Park, Algoa Park, by four armed men travelling in a white VW Polo. The murder was carried out in front of her partner. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) condemned the incident as an “assassination-style killing” that undermines the justice system.

The attack on an NPA employee comes just three months after the killing of Ngcobo district prosecutor Elona Sombulula. It is alleged that Brown's murder is linked to her recent work on cases in looking at government corruption.

