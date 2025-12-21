Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a man after he was found with a human head

The man explained to the police what he was doing with the body part after he was arrested on 20 December 2025

South Africans weighed in on the crime, with many lamenting how bad the country was becoming

Police arrested a man with a human head, who claimed to be a kasi messiah. Image: South African Police Service

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

FREE STATE – A Bloemfontein man has shockingly told police that he had to kill another man to prove that he was a messiah.

The 29-year-old was arrested after he was found holding a human skull inside a stormwater drainage tunnel on 20 December 2025. Police from Thabure, Parkweg found the man after they were alerted to the situation, with information received about a male who appeared to be holding what looked like a human head.

Suspect allegedly attacked another man down the stream

According to police, when they arrived, they found the man in a stormwater drainage tunnel underneath Central Park Complex in Bloemfontein. He was lying naked and had his head in his hands.

Police also received information that the suspect attacked another individual, and after searching down the stream, they found the body of the victim.

“A huge rock with bone fragments, flesh, and brain matter was found on the side of N8 National Road near Nathan Street, Old East End," police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane said.

The man was found with the head in a stormwater drainage tunnel underneath Central Park Complex in Bloemfontein. Image: South African Police Service

Suspect reveals why he committed murder

Following his arrest, the suspect admitted to the murder and explained why he did it.

"I had to kill him to prove that I'm a messiah," he told police.

He also proclaimed himself as a "kasi messiah".

A case of murder has been opened by the Heidedal cops, as well as a charge of violation of a corpse. The suspect is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 22 December 2025.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users reacted to the story, sharing a host of mixed reactions.

Donat Kahoungo said:

“This country is a movie.”

Elize Pretorius added:

“Sick. Very sick.”

Lucid Mmole stated:

“We really have allowed animals in our country, shame.”

Charles Taylor recalled a movie:

“Wrong Turn, inside Africa.”

Guavajuice Mohlala said:

“We will have to accept that we are living in hell. What is this?”

Witty Thé Photographër asked:

“Hebana. What is wrong with the people nowadays?”

Taka Chrima exclaimed:

“Too many evil people out there.”

Khahliso General-Che Guevara Pitso said:

“It's a reality. I once met a street kid in Hoffman Square years back. He told me there were a lot of dead bodies under stormwater drainage tunnels in the Bloemfontein Central Business District. Some of the dead bodies are decomposed. It's a dumping ground.”

