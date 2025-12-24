The MK Party has issued a letter of demand, giving the KZN Legislature Speaker until 31 December to lift the suspension of its members

The party claims the suspensions are unlawful and blames Speaker Ntombeko Boyce for the chaos in the House

Democratic Alliance supports Speaker's actions, asserting necessity for decorum in KZN Legislature

The Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party in KwaZulu-Natal has written a letter of demand dated 23 December 2025, giving the Speaker of the KZN Legislature until 31 December 2025 to withdraw her suspension of 35 Members of Parliament.

In the letter of demand, which was shared by journalist Sihle Mavuso on his X account, the MK Party describes Speaker Ntombeko Boyce’s decision as unlawful, irrational, and tainted by bias.

Parts of the letter state that members of the African Congress (AC) who allegedly acted violently were not punished. It further claims that the Speaker failed to name the members affected by the suspension, as required by the rules.

“There is no room for collective punishment of members in the rules. The Speaker failed to announce the suspensions within the two-day period specified in Rule 63(1),” the letter reads.

The party lists numerous violations which it alleges the Speaker committed on the day of the sitting and demands that the suspensions be withdrawn by the end of the month.

The MK Party releases a media statement on the suspension

The party released a statement in which it blamed Speaker Ntombeko Boyce for the chaos at the KZN Legislature sitting on 15 December 2025. It claimed that by inviting the police into the sitting, the Speaker violated the separation of powers, and further alleged that she abused her authority on 18 December 2025 by issuing letters suspending MK Party members from Parliament.

“This matter exposes the ANC’s willingness to sacrifice democratic principles to appease its new right-wing and racist partners, including the Democratic Alliance, FF Plus, AfriForum and Inkatha,” the statement said.

Democratic Alliance backs the Speakers' decision

On the other hand, the Democratic Alliance has welcomed the ruling, stating that the disorder displayed in the House on 15 December undermined the dignity, authority, and integrity of the KZN Legislature in the most egregious manner.

KZN DA Chief Whip Dr Imraan Keeka said,

“The DA stands firmly behind Speaker Boyce and the decisive action she has taken. We remain committed, reliable partners within KZN’s GPU. There can be no tolerance for conduct that violates the Constitution, the rule of law, or the decorum of the Legislature.”

KZN Speaker suspends 36 members of parliament

Speaker Ntombeko Boyce suspended 36 members of the provincial legislature (MPLs) for disrupting the KZN Legislature sitting on 15 December 2025, where the MK Party had tabled a motion of no confidence against IFP Premier Thami Ntuli.

During the proceedings, the MK Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) expressed frustration with some of the Speaker’s rulings and disrupted the sitting. Members of the MK Party attempted to prevent Boyce from exiting the chamber, engaging in pushing and shoving while hurling insults at her. Several members also confronted police, and one woman was seen assaulting an officer as the South African Police Service (SAPS) attempted to restore order.

Boyce issued the suspensions on 18 December 2025, meaning that 36 members will be barred from five sittings, starting with the first sitting on 12 January 2026.

MK Party threatens to return with another motion

Previously, Briefly News reported that the MK Party threatened to return with another vote of no confidence against Premier Thami Ntuli after its failed attempt on 15 December 2025. Speaking to SABC News, MK Party spokesperson Magasela Mzobe said the party remains determined to fight for the right to govern KwaZulu-Natal.

Mzobe said the party’s 45% vote share shows that the people of KZN want the MK Party to govern. He further warned that if the party with the highest number of votes is not allowed to lead, KwaZulu-Natal risks becoming ungovernable.

