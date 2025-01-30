Global site navigation

“We Listen, We Don’t Judge”: Lady Comes Clean About How She Tricked Mom Into Buying Alcohol in Uni
People

“We Listen, We Don’t Judge”: Lady Comes Clean About How She Tricked Mom Into Buying Alcohol in Uni

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • One South African lady came clean on the internet about tricking her mother into buying her a bottle of alcohol 
  • The hun shared her hilarious secret in a viral TikTok trend all about confessions and floored Mzansi 
  • Most of her followers related to her story and shared their thoughts in a thread of 776 comments 

CHECK OUT: No degree? No problem. Learn the skills to succeed in digital marketing!

Parents rarely know what their children are up to when they leave home for university after graduating high school.

A guilty hun shared her secret with SA
A guilty lady shared her confession with SA. Image: @the_sandz
Source: TikTok

Most of the youngsters learn life lessons the hard way and value being independent away from home.

Lady shares how she tricked mom into buying her alcohol 

A young South African lady hopped on a viral TikTok challenge where she confessed to lying to her mother to get her favourite alcoholic beverage. The woman, Sandiswa used one of the old tricks in the book and convinced her mother to send her some money.

Read also

"Him pulling your government name": SA floored by son's heated WhatsApp voice note to mom

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

She claimed the money was household towards her studies because she knew her mother would hustle hard to get it for her. Instead of buying a new book, Sandiswa bought a bottle of Tanqueray:

“To my mother who once sent me R800 to buy a book called Tanqueray.”

The memory of herself pulling the trick off will forever amaze and reel at the back of her mind. The lady captioned her now-viral post:

“We listen, we don’t judge.”

See the TikTok post below:

Mom unknowingly buys alcohol for daughter
A South African lady came clean about her past university shenanigans. Image: @the_sandz
Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to lady tricking mom into buying alcohol

One hun shared her secret
A Mzansi lady shared how she once tricked her mother. Image: @the_sandz
Source: TikTok

Social media users were floored by the lady’s relatable confession and shared:

@neilwe was happy with the lady’s ways:

“At the end of the day, you bought a Tanqueray.”

@Leehle gagged Mzansi with her dirty confession:

“To my late brother who gave R2000 for graduation registration, may his soul rest in peace.”

@cherish the day cried:

Read also

"Give her another hug": Little girl feels sad as absent father ignores her messages, SA shattered

“Both my parents have degrees so I couldn't do this.”

@❥ℬee explained:

“I always ask for money from my family for things I already bought so that I can refund myself.”

@Dimankie revealed:

“I never had the chance to scam my mom, she was once a scammer herself.”

@Simphiwe_Zulu floored SA:

“To my granny who once paid for detention, after I told her it's an extra lesson but she mustn't tell anyone.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Hot: