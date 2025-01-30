One South African lady came clean on the internet about tricking her mother into buying her a bottle of alcohol

The hun shared her hilarious secret in a viral TikTok trend all about confessions and floored Mzansi

Most of her followers related to her story and shared their thoughts in a thread of 776 comments

Parents rarely know what their children are up to when they leave home for university after graduating high school.

A guilty lady shared her confession with SA. Image: @the_sandz

Source: TikTok

Most of the youngsters learn life lessons the hard way and value being independent away from home.

Lady shares how she tricked mom into buying her alcohol

A young South African lady hopped on a viral TikTok challenge where she confessed to lying to her mother to get her favourite alcoholic beverage. The woman, Sandiswa used one of the old tricks in the book and convinced her mother to send her some money.

She claimed the money was household towards her studies because she knew her mother would hustle hard to get it for her. Instead of buying a new book, Sandiswa bought a bottle of Tanqueray:

“To my mother who once sent me R800 to buy a book called Tanqueray.”

The memory of herself pulling the trick off will forever amaze and reel at the back of her mind. The lady captioned her now-viral post:

“We listen, we don’t judge.”

See the TikTok post below:

A South African lady came clean about her past university shenanigans. Image: @the_sandz

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to lady tricking mom into buying alcohol

A Mzansi lady shared how she once tricked her mother. Image: @the_sandz

Source: TikTok

Social media users were floored by the lady’s relatable confession and shared:

@neilwe was happy with the lady’s ways:

“At the end of the day, you bought a Tanqueray.”

@Leehle gagged Mzansi with her dirty confession:

“To my late brother who gave R2000 for graduation registration, may his soul rest in peace.”

@cherish the day cried:

“Both my parents have degrees so I couldn't do this.”

@❥ℬee explained:

“I always ask for money from my family for things I already bought so that I can refund myself.”

@Dimankie revealed:

“I never had the chance to scam my mom, she was once a scammer herself.”

@Simphiwe_Zulu floored SA:

“To my granny who once paid for detention, after I told her it's an extra lesson but she mustn't tell anyone.”

