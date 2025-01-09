A South African woman shared her frustrations with Incredible Connection after not receiving her order on time

South Africans often turn to their internet friends when dealing with a frustrating situation.

One lady did the same when she experienced ghetto service from the Incredible Connection team.

Lady begs for money back after horrible shopping experience

A young South African lady, Ashley was disappointed after having to go the extra mile to remind one of Mzansi’s biggest technology retail stores about her order. The hun had purchased a gadget from Incredible Connect on the 20th of December, 2024, and still had not received it two weeks into the new year.

Ashley shared that she went above and beyond to get her order by making multiple calls and being placed on hold. She was then allegedly lied to about the reason behind her delayed delivery. One of the customer service agents at Skynet told her that the delivery guy was hijacked, only to be told a different story at Incredible Connection.

She expressed her frustrations with the brand by captioning her rant:

“Incredible Connection, please give me what I bought or give me my money back. I’m begging! Also, please reimburse me for all my airtime.”

Thanks to her TikTok family, the lady was able to get the attention of the store and was granted a chance to pick anything else from the store of the same price as her previous order. The item she had bought online was out of stock and would only be available in February.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to big SA tech store scamming lady

Social media users were amazed by the lady’s story and commented:

@vaal shared:

“Incredible connection is the worst, girl.”

@Ammy advised:

“Report them to the Ombudsman; they will refund it and fly back to you.”

@Somali Mafanya explained:

“Skynet, girl, that company is the worst. Yho, shame. I feel sorry for you. Skynet is the problem.”

@Vance Roday commented:

“At Sound Engineering school, we used to call them Incredible Corruption.”

@justforshits8 suggested:

“Go to the National Consumer Commission and write a formal complaint on both companies.”

