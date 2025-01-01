Global site navigation

Man’s 5-Year Savings Wasted and 3 Other South Africans Scammed by Family
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • Many South Africans had the dream of doing something major with their money in 2024 but were disappointed by loved ones 
  • A couple of Mzansi people shared their sad stories of being scanned by their family members who ruined their plans 
  • Briefly News shared four well-received stories that related to the topic 

At the beginning of each year, people set different goals that they want to accomplish before the end of it.

SA looks back at 2024 betrayal moments
Mzansi could not deal with the top betrayal moments of 2024. Image: @Maskot
Source: Getty Images

Many were disappointed by loved ones who betrayed them and ruined their plans through their scamming ways.

Man sends money home for 5 years gets disappointed by results 

A gent who sent money home for five years straight was disappointed by what he got home to. The gentleman had a dream of building a new and improved home.

He sent money to his brother in Johannesburg as he worked hard overseas.

Boyfriend scams Pretoria teacher R2.4 million 

A South African teacher fell head over heels for a Tanzanian man who swindled her. The woman had been working as an educator for decades before she met her man in 2022.

The gent promised her R20 million in cash in exchange for a R2.4 million deposit. The hun fell for his scheming ways and never heard from him again.

Woman dumped after building boyfriend family home 

A lady took out a loan to build her boyfriend’s family home. She shared her story in a now-viral TikTok video that generated thousands of views.

After learning the man's manipulative ways, South Africans wished her a speedy recovery.

Lady disappointed after brother scams her for 15 years

A Nigerian lady who worked overseas came home to nothing after sending money home for 15 years to her brother. The money was for the chap to build a house, but instead, he chowed it.

She could not handle the betrayal and rolled in mud to express her frustration.

3 More betrayal-related stories by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News

