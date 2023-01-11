100+ special thank you message for birthday wishes for family and friends

Being remembered on your birthday is what makes the occasion happy and memorable. Showing appreciation to those who reach out is, therefore, essential. Sending them thank-you messages for birthday wishes is the perfect way to let them know you appreciate them.

When appreciating those who made your day worth remembering, you can reach out to each of them individually or as a group. It is important to thank them in person, but due to distance constraints, sending a thoughtful phone message or calling can work.

Grateful thank-you quotes for birthday wishes

Here are some of the best messages to send your friends and family to thank them for making your day special;

1. I took such pleasure reading every message about my birthversary. It is so great knowing that many people care about me.

2. It is days like today that show me how lucky I am. To have so many people reaching out with touching messages made me overjoyed!

3. My birthday lasted for a day, but your sweet wishes will make me feel special for the rest of the year. I am grateful!

4. I could receive all the gifts in the world, but they will never replace the love of friends like you! Thank you for your sweet tribute!

5. The profound impact of your message is hard to measure. Your birthday card has become one of my life's cherished treasures.

6. I felt terrible about turning a year older until I read your message. Now I feel that growing old is worth it as long as I do it with friends like you.

7. Thank you for your tributes; they were funny, cute, and charming. Exactly like you!

8. This message goes out to everyone who sent sweet wishes on my birthversary. Your thoughtful words lit up my life like the sun's rays.

9. If my life were a balance sheet, your thoughtful wishes would have become one of the biggest assets that will drive the profits of happiness and smiles for many years.

10. The combined value of all my birthday gifts cannot match the value of your beautiful wishes. Thank you!

11. The biggest gift I got on my birthday was the thoughtful message in the greeting card you sent me. Such kind words from a friend like you are what make my birthday a beautiful memory.

12. Thank you for avoiding stock greetings from the gift store and taking the time to write such a lovely handwritten message on my birthday card. You are irreplaceable!

13. I will carry the essence of your beautiful message in my heart wherever I go!

14. The wrapping paper is on the floor, and the cake has been reduced to crumbs, but my heart is overflowing with gratefulness for you!

15. Your extraordinary love has created my perfect birthday. I cannot thank you enough!

16. Money can purchase almost everything except the love of friends like you. Thank you for your sweet wishes on my birthday!

17. You made my day extra special. Words cannot express how much I appreciate your genuine and kind wishes.

18. I appreciate all the sweet birthday wishes and messages! You made a great day even greater!

19. As I turn a year older today, I am feeling grateful for all the amazing people I have in my life! Thank you all for your warm wishes today!

20. Before the day is over, I would like to thank everyone for helping me celebrate in the best way possible. I am grateful from the bottom of my heart!

Cute thank you messages for the birthday wishes

These are some of the best appreciation messages to send your loved ones;

21. Just like how a sprinkle of chocolate makes a coffee worth devouring, your heartfelt wishes made my birthday worth celebrating.

22. I have never felt this special on my birthday! Seeing all the messages from my friends is better than any present I could have been given.

23. Presents will wither away into the sands of time, but your words will reverberate in my heart for eternity like a sweet little rhyme.

24. I had more happy birthversary tributes than I could have ever expected. What a lovely way to enjoy your birthday, knowing all your friends and family are thinking of you!

25. I am grateful to you all for the kind words you sent me. It was thoughtful of you, and I feel blessed to have such brilliant people in my life!

26. I have been smiling all day after receiving all the amazing tributes. They put a spring in my step and made me feel great!

27. Birthversay celebrations whizz by in a jiffy but wishes like yours linger along in the heart for eternity.

28. Your wishes have become a keepsake that will forever remind me of happy times and beautiful memories. Thank you!

29. Just like how food remains tasteless without salt, my birthday celebrations would have been incomplete without your thoughtful wishes. Thank you for being the salt in my life!

30. Gifts can get lost or broken, but your priceless words will remain close to my heart for eternity!

31. Your sweet wishes on my special day are the perfect example that words are free, but their value is priceless.

32. Reading your message on the greeting card brought tears to my eyes. This is why I believe that friends like you are my life's best prize.

33. I am grateful for the love you showed me on my birthversary. I received every prayer, greeting and joke with joy, and now my heart is full.

34. I enjoyed reading your lovely wishes. Thank you for making me feel special.

35. Thank you for thinking of me today. I value and appreciate you dearly!

How do you say thanks to everyone?

When many people remember you on your special day, you can compose a thank-you note that addresses all of them. Popular notes include;

36. A big thank you to everyone for your wonderful birthday messages! I had a great day, and that is, in no small part, down to your fantastic friendship.

37. I am grateful to all those who wished me a happy birthversary! Knowing that you were all thinking about me made me feel so special!

38. Every wish and tribute was received with love. I appreciate you all for remembering me on my special day.

39. You guys are the sweetest friends anyone could ask for! Thank you for your touching birthday tributes.

40. Another year has come and gone, and I am forever grateful to all of you who sent your special birthday cheer to help me celebrate!

41. I just spent another year having fun with the most amazing friends. Thank you all for your kind and sweet words!

42. It meant the world to me to receive countless happy birthversary messages. I feel so honoured! Thank you.

43. I feel like a million dollars today because of your heartfelt birthday tributes. Thank you so much!

44. I received countless messages, and I could hardly believe it. You really know how to make someone feel special. Big hugs from me to you!

45. Birthdays are made beautiful by amazing people like you!

46. Thank you for reaching out to me on my birthday, whether I was from miles away or right next door. Knowing you care means so much!

47. Your messages were the perfect embellishment on my birthversary. I will never be able to replicate the warmth you have all shown me!

48. I have never felt as unique as I did on my birthday. You came shining through every word and action.

49. My heart is melting faster than the wax on my birthday candles. Your thoughtful tributes have made my day!

50. My age may have gone up but so did the amount of love in my heart. I cannot thank you enough for the thoughtful tributes.

51. I could never come up with a thank you as big as the love I felt on my birthversary. Your blessings are astounding!

52. I cannot find the best way to express how much all of your birthday wishes meant to me! I appreciate each of you for taking a little time out of your day to think of me!

53. I appreciate you all for the friendly reminders that I am another year older.

54. If beautiful birthversary messages were kites, my sky would be filled with floating colours. I am grateful for all your wishes.

55. Each of your precious wishes has been inscribed on the walls of my memory. I cherish you all!

56. I am truly touched by the sheer number of messages and phone calls I received on my special day. They all touched my heart and nearly moved me to tears.

57. Today was a wonderful day! All of your messages remind me that I am blessed with amazing people.

58. I appreciate the love I received on my special day. All your wishes almost made me forget that I am speeding towards the grave.

59. Thank you for the creative messages. The past year passed quickly, but all my loved ones were by my side.

60. A thank you is not enough, but until I find a way to make it up to you, this will have to do! I appreciate your special treatment.

Funny thank-you messages for birthday wishes

You can add a sense of humour to your appreciation messages. But only send such notes to your closest friends, who will not be offended.

61. Thank you all for sending me such thoughtful wishes. Why can you not be this sweet all year around?

62. I must thank you for helping me realize how good of a writer I am while composing this note of gratitude.

63. Here is my obligatory thanks for the birthday wishes status. But seriously, I really do appreciate it!

64. To everyone who wished me a happy birthday, thank you! To everyone else, I am in the process of unfriending you!

65. I always thought you were going to be a great politician. Your lies are so sweet!

66. Thank you for your wishes, but that does not guarantee a party. A gift might, however, do the trick!

67. Thank you for your cool wishes. They were the reason I gave you icy cold stares. Where is my gift?

68. I appreciate you for wishing me well. I knew you would be happy to see me get older.

69. I would cross a thousand kilometres and float through the oceans to tell you how happy I am for your touching wishes, but I am too slow for the unthinkable!

70. I appreciate your thoughtful wishes, but you come up with the same birthday message every year. Don't you think you should come up with a new one?

Special thank you for the birthday text messages

How do you reply to happy birthday text messages?

71. Thank you for taking the time to write such a sweet poem, even in the day and age of cut and copy-paste. Your tribute proves that life's beautiful feelings are never truly cherished in haste.

72. It is such a joy to wake up and see all your friends sending you texts wishing you a happy birthday. You are the best buddies anyone could have!

73. It has been a blast going through all the texts you sent me on my birthversary. I am grateful!

74. My phone went crazy this morning. I could not believe how many people thought of me on such a special occasion. Thank you all!

75. If you had failed to send a text message on my birthday, I would have felt lonely even in the midst of my family and friends.

76. Thank you for going out of your way and calling me when you could have just sent a text message. You are a real friend!

77. My Facebook page has never been so decorated! Thank you for your kind messages!

78. I am truly touched by your thoughtful message, and saying thank you does not even begin to show my appreciation.

79. Your sweet text message made my special day 100 times brighter!

80. My birthversary was spectacular and truly magical, thanks to the beautiful messages you sent me.

Thank you for the birthday wishes from colleagues

Here is how to thank your co-workers for wishing you a happy birthday;

81. I am grateful for all your touching birthday tributes. You have all been helpful and kind since I joined. I feel like we are one big family now!

82. Thank you for your sweet birthday messages. Work does not seem so bad when you have co-workers like mine!

83. You are all too much! I am so blessed to have such precious colleagues!

84. I appreciate all the kind wishes. The best birthday gift is being reminded of what wonderful co-workers I have.

85. I am fortunate to have the best colleagues ever! Much appreciation for wishing me a joyous occasion!

86. I am grateful for your warm salutations. I am happy to have such a wonderful ally at work!

87. This short message may be brief but is filled with gratitude. Your words meant a lot and went a long way in making my birthversary even more special than I could have hoped it would be!

88. I am genuinely overwhelmed by the sheer volume of birthday wishes today! I value and appreciate all of you dearly!

89. Thank you so much to all of you who sent thoughtful wishes; I honestly was not expecting that! The messages brought a smile to my face!

90. Your kind messages touched me beyond words. You have all made my special day greater than I expected!

Thank you for the birthday wishes from special someone

How do you appreciate your fiancé or partner for touching happy birthday tributes?

91. Your love constantly overwhelms me. Having you in my life is the best birthday gift I could ask for.

92. I am grateful that God has given me another year, but I am more appreciative that He put you into my life!

93. Without your sweet love and support, my special day would not have been the same.

94. If I could have one more birthday wish, it would be for more words so that I could describe to you how much you mean to me. Thank you for caring for me every day!

95. Thank you for making me a priority on my special occasion. I am amazed by the amount of love you showed me!

96. I am grateful to you for giving me all the birthday attention. I do not know how I deserve such special treatment.

97. I had a magnificent birthday and could not imagine spending one without you. I appreciate everything you do for me!

98. I know you are always there for me, so I thank you for the beautiful birthday wishes and all your love and support.

99. You know what you mean to me. Thank you for making my birthversary memorable and being so amazing!

100. I appreciate you for helping me celebrate my special day. I enjoyed every minute of it!

Make your friends and family feel appreciated by sending them special thank-you messages for birthday wishes. Appreciation makes people remember you when you have other important events in the future.

Source: Briefly News