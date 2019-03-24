120+ best happy birthday messages with nice pictures 2022

Few occasions are as important to people as the birthdays of their friends and family. Naturally, you'll want to send that special person birthday wishes or messages to let them know you are thinking of them on that special day. Still, some people are stuck on the generic birthday messages. Luckily, we have compiled a list of unique happy birthday messages to send your loved ones.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A happy birthday message and balloons. Photo: pixabay.com, @geralt

Source: UGC

If you choose to send your loved one a birthday card, make it better by penning down one of these messages.

A collection of the best happy birthday messages

Here are some special happy birthday messages you can send to that special someone on their birthday.

Inspirational wishes for a birthday

Birthday giftboxes. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

If you are looking for something better than the conventional boring happy birthday messages, check out these inspirational special happy birthday wishes. The message in your text or card should ideally feel well-thought and not just a random collection of generic words.

A birthday is a time for fun and celebration. May your celebration be great, and may the fun you have today follow you through the coming year.

A motivated and dedicated person like you deserves a truly spectacular b-day this year! Happy b-day to you!

May your dreams continue to be as lofty as the skies are aloft the earth. Never stop being an inspiration and a cheerful spirit in this new age!

Happy birthday to someone who is not only a dear friend but a wonderful example for those around him! You motivate, inspire, and drive people to be their best. Have a blessed day!

Happy b-day to you! I'm certain that you'll have a great day, and I hope you'll have an even better year!

How blessed we are to have you in our lives. So, we now send a blessing of love and happiness to you. Have a Happy B-day!

I'm sending all of my love and my very best wishes to you on this joyous occasion!

I'm sending you the most exquisite b-day wishes possible today, filled with nothing but love and hope!

May you be inspired and celebrate your birthday; I am thanking God for the day that recognizes the day you were born.

May your birthday remind you of your accomplished dreams and the yet-to-be accomplished ones, and may you never stop chasing the latter.

May your deepest wishes and dreams come to pass as you celebrate this unique day of your life. I hope you find joy and happiness in the years to come.

On this special day, my prayer for you is to take steps and believe the power is in you to move beyond boundaries and be what you want to be. Have a blast, dear one.

Set your goals high and your achievements even higher! Happy b-day to my determined friend!

So happy another year has found you; may it be the best year yet.

Thanks for being a gentle and kind mentor to us all. We want to celebrate another year of joy and cheers with you. May your life be full of kindness and happiness.

The path of the future is uncertain and blurred. The walk is long and tiring. But you will realize that it was all worth it in the end. Cheers to another year, good friend!

This day marks the moment you entered our lives. You have been an inspiration for me and all around you since Day one.

Yesterday is gone, and tomorrow is not here, so live today and enjoy the year."

You are an inspiration to everyone. You touch so many lives with joy, and you deserve to have your deepest wishes and dreams come true on this special day.

You have touched so many lives with joy. You deserve to have your wishes come true, and I hope I can help make that happen.

Short and sweet happy birthday quotes

A birthday cake. Photo: pixabay.com, @StockSnap (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While long sweet paragraphs feel great to the person they are meant for, at times, a short birthday message still does it. If you are the kind of person who prefers precise texts and wishes, here are some great ones to choose from.

Another year older, another reason to tell you how special you are.

Happy birthday to a great buddy! I hope you have a good one.

HBD to one of my favourite people on the planet.

Happy birthday! I hope all your birthday wishes and dreams come true

Happy b-day! I hope and pray you will enjoy this special day.

I hear today is your birthday. Another year older is another year wiser, my dear friend.

I hope you treat yourself to something special on your birthday – you deserve it!

I hope your day is full of fun and celebration. I pray that you have a blessed year!

I wish you 24 hours of joy on your special day.

I'm so happy to share this special day with you today. Happy B-day!

It's celebration time! I hope you are having the time of your life as you celebrate your birthday.

May this special day bring you joy, happiness, and precious memories!

May you have the greatest birthday known to humankind.

My warmest wishes and my deepest love on your b-day and forever!

Wishing you a very happy b-day, filled with endless love and laughter.

Wishing you a very special b-day and a wonderful year ahead!

Wishing you the happiest of birthdays.

You make fun for everyone you meet. Thanks for being you. Enjoy your special day!

Your birthday allows us to celebrate having you in our lives. Happy B-day.

You're not getting older; you're just getting wiser. Enjoy your special day!

What are some great sweet birthday messages for him?

A birthday cake with candles on top. Photo: pixabay.com, @Jeevan (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most people have a special male figure in their lives. This can be a husband, boyfriend, father, brother, or close male friend. Whatever the case, it is important to send this person a well-thought message on their special day.

Happy b-day to a spectacular man. You're the star today and every day. I hope your celebration is the biggest & brightest one yet!

Happy birthday to a real party animal. You're a guy who knows how to have fun, so cut loose, celebrate and have a howling good time!

Happy birthday to a wonderful man. As you celebrate another year, remember how much happiness you bring to everyone around you!

Happy birthday to an awesome guy. It's never a party until you show up!

Happy birthday to my handsome guy. I love you so much, and I hope that this year is the best for you.

Happy birthday to the best boyfriend in the world. I wanted to plan a surprise party. But we know I cannot keep a secret.

I am sending you an ocean of love. I hope your birthday is as cool as you are. Enjoy the day, and put your happy face on.

I hope today is as much fun for you as you make every day for me! It is a day to celebrate all that you are- and I think you are pretty special!

I loved you, I love you, and I will love you forever. Happy birthday, my prince!

If it's true that nothing lasts forever, then I'll be your nothing so I can be with you forever, darling. Enjoy your special new chapter, baby.

It is your birthday, and that can only mean one thing: Today I am going to order us pizza, beer, and cake, and we are going to watch football while I wear your favourite jersey.

May you shine brighter than yesterday! Sending my love and prayers. Happy birthday, sweetheart.

Thank you for your unconditional love and for being there when I need you. Happy b-day, Stay Blessed!

There are no words I could use to describe the love we share. I'm so incredibly thankful for you. Happy birthday to my love!

I hope this turns out to be the best birthday ever to my dear boyfriend. Have a wonderful year to come. I love you so much.

You always hold my hand gently. You always listen to me, day and night. And you make everything right. Happy birthday, my love. Thanks for being my man.

You are a special person in my life. You've managed to carve a special place in my heart, and I hope you have a special day. You deserve it.

You are my everything. You are more than enough for me, and today on your birthday, I pray that you feel how deeply you are loved and cherished.

You are the love of my life, and I look forward to enjoying every moment with you. Happy birthday to you, my love. Sending hugs and kisses.

You make every day a special gift for me just by the way you treat me. I want to make today 10x as special for you so you can truly understand how much I care about you. Happy B-day!

What is a good happy birthday message for her?

Birthday decorations. Photo: pixabay.com, @Craig Adderley (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It is said that nice words are the way to a woman's heart, and how better to do this than by sending her some sweet birthday messages on her special day? If you have a girlfriend, wife, sister, mother, or close female friend whose birthday has come, choose one of these sweet birthday messages for her.

May God bless you with all of the wonderful desires of your heart and bless you to keep the many blessings that you already have. Happy B-day, dear!

Happy birthday to my beautiful girlfriend!

It's your birthday, but I'm the one who should celebrate the most. My favourite person in the world was born on this day.

Happy b-day, my love! May your day be super bright and super special!

Happy born-day, Cuddle Bunny! Hop over here and let me give you a special birthday gift.

I can't believe I was fortunate enough to cross your path. I hope your birthday is as incredible as you are! Love You!

Poets and painters express my feelings best. My poor self can only say, "Happy b-day, princess. I love you."

One day a year isn't enough to celebrate someone as special as you.

Wishing the most amazing day ever to my sweet girlfriend!

Falling in love should last forever. Forget all the bad and the things that made you sad. All best wishes from someone who loves you immensely.

Thank you for all the good moments that you brought into my life. Happy birthday, love, and I wish you all the best. Love you!

Lots of love, tight hugs, and gigantic kisses for you today, my sweetheart!

I wanted to give you all my love for your birthday, but there's no box big enough to hold it. Besides, it's already yours.

Closing the doors on the world so we can be together is where I find the most joy. Enjoy your special day, babe.

Happy b-day to the woman I love. I believe that you and I are a perfect fit. You bring out the very best in me.

With each step you take toward me, my heart beats a little faster. You are the woman of my dreams, and I hope your special day is as wonderful as you are.

Sweetheart, I am so lucky that I have you in my life. Enjoy your big day. May it bring you tons of joy!

Were you really born on this day? Or did you just fly down from heaven as the beautiful angel you are?

How is it that you're yet another year older, but you look younger than ever!

I celebrate you every single day, and because this day is extra-special, I celebrate you in a very special way with this special note "Thanks for coming into my life!"

Emotional birthday messages

Gift boxes. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ideally, a good birthday message should have words that carry some weight. This means your text should evoke some emotion in the person reading it. Luckily, here is a list of some profound and emotional b-day messages for that special someone.

Time will go by, beautiful faces will fade away, but a beautiful heart will only grow more beautiful. Happy birthday to my special girl.

There is no more beautiful or meaningful love than the one I have for you. That will always be the case, and it will always be true. May you enjoy your special day.

My love for you is endless, and it's the most special kind. Some people wait forever for a love that's hard to find.

Honey, you're my life. You have the most caring heart, and I can't imagine a life without you around. Here's wishing you the best day ever!

Love is how I know you are the one for me. That's how I can beat my chest and swear that I love you to the moon, beyond and back. Happy b-day, my love.

There has never been a day as lovely and appealing as the day I met you. I have fallen in love with you repeatedly since then. Enjoy your special day.

I'm happy to see our relationship standing the test of time. Thanks for loving me wholeheartedly. To many more returns!

You are the light of my life, the person who warms my soul. You're the one who makes me smile and makes me feel whole. Happy b-day!

For somebody so incredible and dear, you deserve more than just generic b-day wishes on your birthday this year.

I am looking forward to spending many more years of birthdays and friendship with you. Have an outstanding one.

Many thanks for being a part of my safe house. May God bless you with everything on your special day, and let me continue to treasure you. I love you so much!

Happy birthday to the best friend I could have! I am fortunate to have such a beautiful person like you in my life.

You are unfailingly there for me, come rain or shine. I hope you know how highly I think of you and how grateful I am to have you around! Happy b-day!

You continue to bring me more and more joy with each passing year, my love. Keep shining like the beautiful star that you are! Enjoy your special day!

You make me laugh each time we're together. I miss you, honey. Have a wonderful celebration, and don't forget to eat plenty of cake!

I don't think of turning back the hands of time because I have you, but I'll still choose you if time goes back. Happy b-day, dearie.

You have treated me like gold, giving me so much value that I feel like a queen whenever I have you around me. Have a blast!

Darling, you brighten up a room like no one else. Even when we're a thousand miles apart, no one means more to me than you. Happy b-day to my sweetheart!

On your special day, my dear, I want to remind you to always dream big. You can never set your dreams and aspirations too high, and I truly believe you can achieve anything you set your mind to!

Among the so many reasons to celebrate this very special day is that you are getting more wonderful every passing year.

Thoughtful birthday quotes

Happy birthday decorations. Photo: pixabay.com, @PublicDomainPictures (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you looking for the happiest birthday messages to send that special friend, lover, or colleague? Here are some thoughtful ones that will definitely bring a smile to their face on their big day.

We should celebrate every year that we made it through and every year that we're happier and healthier.

Happy b-day to a strong and brilliant person who will turn the world around.

Let's not focus on how many years you have lived when you have taught me to celebrate life every day. HBD sunshine. I hope all your dreams and aspirations come true.

Late in the evening, far, far away, there is a glow beyond the horizon, and I know deep in my heart, it's your b-day cake.

A birthday is another 365-day journey around the sun. Enjoy the trip.

You can be gorgeous at thirty, charming at forty, and irresistible for the rest of your life.

When I heard it was your birthday, I decided to send you something special, but I wasn't allowed to mail myself.

Happy b-day! A smile like yours needs to be protected, and I'll be here to do that forever. Have a wonderful day, much love.

Happy b-day to a charming, talented and witty person; you remind me a lot of everything good in life.

Happy belated birthday wishes from your most forgetful friend who needs to buy a diary. I love you.

For you, my dear, our hope this year is a year of happiness and joy. May the coming year bring all you dream of and more!

I believe that no matter what condition you are in, when someone close to your heart remembers your birthday and wishes you a happy birthday, you feel happy.

Be safe, have fun, take pictures, and enjoy every minute of this exciting time in your life.

In case I don't tell you often enough, I really appreciate your friendship. And I'm so grateful for all you bring to my life. HBD!

You are the pack of colours that never ceases to paint my world beautiful. Happy birthday to the sweetest person alive.

Happy b-day, keep smiling and be happy; everything else will fall into place. Many returns of the day

Happy b-day to the person who regularly makes me laugh and smile. By the way, that will happen more and more the older we get.

You are everything I could have asked for in a friend and more. I don't know which one of us is luckier! HBD!

Happy b-day! We wanted a firework for every year you have lived, but the fire brigade wouldn't allow it.

I wish you a life full of wonder, joy, and prosperity. It's easy for me because I always want the best for my beautiful sissy. HBD!

This is to remind you that my world would have never been the way it is without you. And I would not want to have it any other way. Happy b-day, you are my wish that came true.

Our collection of happy birthday messages has the ideal message for everyone. Whether it's a sister, brother, spouse, friend, or colleague whose birthday has come, this collection has got you covered with the perfect message.

READ ALSO: 150+ cute and loving birthday messages for a girlfriend

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the best birthday messages one can send to their girlfriend. It is often said that forgetting your girl's birthday is among the worst things you can do in a relationship. When her special day comes, it might be tricky to come up with the perfect message to portray your love and wish her the best on her birthday.

Luckily, this guide has a collection of great birthday messages and wishes you can send her and make her smile.

Source: Briefly News