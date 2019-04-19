120+ Best Happy Easter messages, greetings, wishes, and images 2022

Sending and receiving Easter messages is normally done once a year. While it is a Christian holiday, anyone can send their best wishes to family, friends, and loved ones. It is a period for people to remind one another of God's great love for His creation. It is also a period of reflection and thanksgiving for the blessings bestowed upon us.

The Easter holiday is a monumental part of Christianity. It is when Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion. This holiday reminds people of the sacrifices that Jesus made for human beings. During this period, people normally send thoughtful and fun messages to their loved ones.

Best Happy Easter messages, greetings, wishes

Sending Easter wishes to family and friends is something that has been done for years. Even so, coming up with these wishes and messages can be challenging for some. If you are not sure what to write, read on to discover the cute, funny, and thoughtful messages you can write your loved ones.

Short Happy Easter wishes

If you are looking for a short Easter message to send to a friend or family member, check out the simple options below.

Wishing you the hope and beauty of springtime and the promise of brighter days.

Here’s hoping you have a fun, sunny, memorable holiday.

Wishing you sunshine and a basket full of chocolate on this beautiful day.

Enjoy your Easter, and may you be blessed with joy this year.

I hope Easter brings you as many smiles as you bring to others.

May the miracle of this season bring you perfect peace.

I wish you all the love and happiness this season can bring.

You deserve nothing but happiness to bloom all year!

Warmest thoughts to you and your family on this holiday.

It’s such a hopeful and happy season for remembering special people like you.

Wishing you a meaningful, memorable, and wonderful holiday!

I hope that your Easter is filled with smiles, gratitude, and bliss. Enjoy it.

May God shower your home with love and peace. Have a blessed holiday!

Happy Easter Sunday wishes to loved ones

Sending greetings to your loved ones on holidays shows that you are thinking of them and wish them beautiful moments. Check out these best Easter wishes for 2022 that you can send to the special people in your life.

May this blessed Sunday inspire you to new hope, happiness, prosperity, and abundance, all received through God’s divine grace.

May you and your family have a joyous and blessed Easter.

I hope you’re surrounded by sunshine, flowers, chocolate, and family on this happy day.

It’s such a hopeful time of year, and I wish you every good thing at Easter and always.

Wishing you a day filled with blue skies and scrumptious chocolate!

Best wishes for the holiday, and I hope that everything will turn out wonderful and great for you and yours.

Warmest thoughts and wishes to you and your family on this occasion.

Easter brings fun, happiness, God’s endless blessings, love and the freshness of spring. Happy holiday to you and your family!

Wishing you a season filled with peace, joy, and beautiful weather. Happy season!

I hope you have a wonderful and cheerful Easter surrounded by those you love and care for.

Love, chocolate, and sunshine-what more could you need? Have a blessed one!

I hope you pull a rabbit out of your hat on Easter and make magical memories with friends and family!

May the spirit of Easter Sunday bring you and your family a festivity full of joy and happiness.

May you celebrate life and the true meaning of this holiday with your loved ones.

Lovely Easter Monday messages

The death and resurrection of Christ teach us important lessons about unconditional love. For many, this holiday is a chance for reflecting on all the blessings they have received in life. For this reason, you should send an Easter blessings message to the special people in your life.

Easter is a promise that God renews to us each spring. May the promise of this season fill your heart with peace and joy! Happy Monday!

If Easter Sunday is celebrated for the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Easter Monday is celebrated for his rise from the dead and disappearing mysteriously. May the divine blessings of Easter and the Lord keep showering on you. Happy Monday!

May you rise and shine in life as Jesus had risen from the dead and sent a message to whole humanity that goodness cannot be buried. Happy Monday to all my beloved ones!

Easter is all about forgiving, expressing gratitude, helping the needy ones, and rejoicing in the existence of the ultimate creator. May you and your family have a glorious Monday celebration!

Celebrate his resurrection with complete cheer, for He came back to life to ease our fears. That’s the promise of this holiday. Have a happy Monday!

Let the warm vibes of the Easter celebration marinate your completely in the ocean of divinity and rejuvenate your soul completely for a better cause. May you savour joy, peace, and love on Easter. May you have a splendid Monday!

The entire humanity should be thankful to Jesus Christ for giving a solid and indelible example of the triumph of good over evil even though he was crucified. May you and your family have a blessed Monday!

I hope that this Easter brings your new aspirations and new hope. Have a blessed and meaningful Monday!

Happy devotional Easter Monday to you! May you devote your time to Christ, chanting his name, teachings and praying! May he bless you with all! May He fulfil your all emptiness! May you always resurrect in the name of Christ!

May no evil touch you! May Satan never touch you! May you have the brightness in your doings! May Jesus Christ guide you on how to do the ploughing of karma! May your Mondays always be enjoyable! Happy blissful day.

Let your inner goodness and peace rise to the unassailable level where no sin or malice can touch your pure soul. Thank you, Lord, for everything and happy Monday to you and your family!

There has never been and will never come a day when our loving Jesus is not a part and soul of our life. He will never ever forget us. He has carved each of our names on the palm of his hands. So let us all together thank and praise our risen Lord for his abundant and unconditional blessings. Have a blessed and wonderful Monday!

The Lord has been kind to you. Thank Him for his protection, Remember He died for us, Rejoice and praise Him! Let blessings fill your life today and always!

Easter weekend messages for your children

The relationship between a parent and their child is special. Parents can show their love and appreciation for their kids during this holiday using these messages.

Wishing you a shining bunny and lots of smiles on this special day. Wishing a very Happy holiday to my dearest son.

Sending you ‘eggstra’ love today and always.

You bring so much wonder and joy to my life! That’s why you’re my very special bunny.

Thinking of you and wishing you all the nicest things this season.

Sending sweet thoughts for a happy, hoppy Easter!

Be sure to tell the Easter Bunny thank you when he delivers your delightful basket of tasty goodies!

Roses are red, violets are blue, you’re adorable, so Happy Easter to you!

You light up my world with your heart of gold. Now, let’s get cracking on an exciting Easter egg hunt!

Happy Easter — hop til’ you drop!

Remember, the bunny is watching. Everything. Yes, even that.

Thank you for making our Easter extra sweet.

To our child, who is the apple of our eyes... I wish a very Happy Sunday Easter to you. May you enjoy the best of opportunities and growth in your life.

Happy holiday to my favourite little bunnies.

Warm wishes on Easter to my darling child. I am truly lucky to have a child like you, and on this occasion, I wish you happiness and lots of love.

Easter messages for friends

The world would be a dull place without friends. You should show your friends that you are thinking about them and appreciate their presence in your life by sending them one of the messages below.

It’s such a hopeful time of year, and I wish you every good thing at Easter and always.

Giving thanks to friends like you on this special occasion.

Easter is an excellent time to enjoy all of your many meaningful blessings: family, friends, Jesus, and, of course, chocolate moulded into tasty bunnies.

Celebrate this Easter with a heart filled with love and peace. Have a blessed and wonderful day!

Easter is a beautiful day to celebrate all Christ has done for us. Have a blessed one.

Have a happy, peaceful, and fun Easter filled with marshmallows, chocolate, and jelly beans!

I hope this Easter season fills your home with joy, peace, and lots of colourful eggs.

Wishing you an Easter that is bright, happy, and filled with the contentment of the Lord.

Easter is a time of reflection and joy. When we emerge from our cocoon of doubt to fly freely on the wings of faith. I wish you a blessed holiday.

May you feel the hope of new beginnings, love, and happiness during this joyful Easter holiday.

Easter gives hope for tomorrow, as after the winter comes spring. Our hearts can be filled with gladness as hearts rejoice and sing.

Easter reminds us that hope must never be lost, for as dark as the road may seem, there always lies light at the end of it. May all your prayers be fulfilled. May you have a pleasant one.

Time to paint some colourful eggs, eat a few chocolate bunnies, and spend time with friends and family.

Fantastic Easter greetings for 2022

Did you know that a greeting is one of the basic functions of communication among people? Sending warm greetings to those you love is important in maintaining and strengthening the relationship you have with them.

Joining you in gratitude for Christ’s sacrifice and the joyful renewal it brings to all God’s children this Easter season.

From the depth of my heart, I am more than elated to extend my heartiest Easter wishes full of blessings and unconditional love for my near and dear ones. May you always be surrounded with prosperity and God’s divine light.

Warm greetings to you! Enjoy the Easter weekend. Especially the candy!

May the Easter bunny come out of the blue to give you bunny kisses along with best wishes to amplify the frisk vibes of your celebration. Wish you a mirthful Easter!

Wishing you a peaceful Easter that fills you with energy for the rest of the year!

May you get utterly inspired by the sacrifices of Jesus and resurrect every aspect of your as well as others’ lives. May blessings and the grace of the Lord be always pouring on you.

Giving thanks for you this Sunday. Receive my warm greetings.

Have a happy holiday full of surprises and yummy treats!

May the sacred holiday exterminate all the diabolical elements from your life and malice from your heart. May you have an abundance of love, peace, and wealth in life. Happy holiday to all near and dear ones!

Sending lots of Easter joy to one of my favourite peeps!

I have good news and bad news for you. The good news is that we can eat all the Easter candy we want today. The bad… Never mind, just enjoy the sweets!

Easter is the festival of undying hope, unconditional love, and expressing gratitude toward the Lord for everything good in your life. Happy day and God bless you!

The resurrection of Jesus Christ suggests only one thing no force can be greater than the force of the almighty. The universal spirit always triumphs over evil.

Religious Easter wishes

Your Christian friends deserve to receive blessed Easter wishes from you. Check out what you should send them on the upcoming holiday.

Happy and blessed Easter to you and your family as we celebrate our Father’s greatest sacrifice through his Son, Jesus Christ.

May we always remember the foundation laid by Jesus Christ that faith in God never dies! May you always believe this and heed this! May your belief in Christ take you to new heights.

Finally, that time of the year is here. Happy holiday to you my friend. May the risen Lord fill your heart with compassion, joy, love, and never-ending bliss.

Christ is risen. Hallelujah! May the miracle of this day bring you renewed hope, faith, love, and joy.

“Forgive them, Father, for they know not what they do.” He died so that we can live again. Celebrate his love this day!

May you know there is life beyond death! This is the message of Jesus the Christ great. May you look upon him in fear and sorrow! May he remove all your sins! Wishing you a happy holiday.

Be joyful! Jesus Christ has risen for you! He has given us hope and has gone to prepare for us a place.

As you celebrate today, may you remember God’s perfect love for all mankind, and may that love fill you with hope for the days to come.

Rejoice and be merry and share laughter and good times at Easter, for the Son of God has set us free and free indeed.

May the blessings of Christ shower on you, and may you be surrounded with the joy and laughter of your near and dear ones on this day.

The risen Christ is celebrated in every opened flower, in every beam of nourishing sunlight, in every small patch of green beneath our feet.

Wishing you Christ’s many blessings throughout this joyful season.

Let all your dreams be fulfilled, and may all the happiness you deserve be showered on you. May Christ show you the right path.

Happy Easter quotes

What are some Easter quotes? Check out these lovely quotes that remind you of the beauty of this holiday.

Easter spells out beauty, the rare beauty of new life. – S.D. Gordon

It is the resurrection that makes Good Friday good. – Ravi Zacharias

Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die. – John 11:25-26

Easter is a time when God turned the inevitability of death into the invincibility of life. – Craig D. Lounsbrough

When Good Friday comes, these are the moments in life when we feel there’s no hope. But then, Easter comes. – Coretta Scott King

The Easter eggs symbolise our ability to break out of the hardened, protective shell we've surrounded ourselves with that limits our thoughts and beliefs. As we break open our hearts and minds we discover a transformation into new, life-enhancing thoughts and beliefs. – Siobhan Shaw

Happy Easter, everyone! Jesus dies, comes back from the dead, and we get chocolate eggs. It’s like a turn-down service from God. – Dennis Leary

Our Lord has written the promise of the resurrection, not in books alone but in every leaf in springtime. – Martin Luther

A man who was completely innocent offered himself as a sacrifice for the good of others, including his enemies, and became the ransom of the world. It was a perfect act. – Mahatma Gandhi

Let the resurrection joy lift us from loneliness and weakness and despair to strength and beauty and happiness. – Floyd W. Tomkins

Let every man and woman count himself immortal. Let him catch the revelation of Jesus in his resurrection. Let him say not merely, ‘Christ is risen,’ but ‘I shall rise.' – Phillips Brooks

Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life. – Janine di Giovanni

For I remember it is Easter morning, and life and love and peace are all newly born. – Alice Freeman Palmer

Beautiful Easter messages for him

What should you tell your man during this special holiday? You should remind him that you love him and also wish them good tidings, as seen in the examples below.

Thinking of you on this special day! Best wishes for Easter and the season ahead.

May this Easter bring fun, happiness and love to your life. I pray to Lord to make our relationship happier and more prosperous.

Wishing you a very happy Easter with love and best wishes. May we always stay together.

Easter reminds us of the gift of love we have received from our creator. We should also share this love He has given us. This is a time we should renew our love and let our relationship grow stronger each day.

Darling, on his beautiful Easter day, as we pray and fast, may the love of our Lord bring love and happiness to our lives. Have a happy day.

Easter brings God infinite blessings and renewed love. Happy day to you, my love, with all best wishes!

Easter is a time of showing unconditional love. So this year, I want you to know that I love you.

From the first day we met, you have been with me every step of my life. It is a blessing to have a boyfriend like you in my life. Happy Easter.

May the love of our God continue being a blessing to our life.

May this season be filled with love, happiness, and peace. Happy day, my dear!

Let this day be filled with love, joy and peace. May we be together in this life. Happy Easter.

I send all my wishes to my lovely boyfriend this Easter. May it bring a moment of joy and love into our life.

Easter is a time to show unconditional love. Today, I want to let you know that I love you so much.

Happy Easter holidays messages for her

Being in love is a special thing. If you have a girlfriend or wife, send her one of these messages.

May this day be as special and beautiful as you.

An Easter Poem For You: spring has sprung, the grass has riz, I wish I were in the chocolate biz!

Always remember — you’re somebunny special!

Do you know how much I love you? I love you more than words can say or write I love you more than you know. On this Easter day, I wish you all the best I hope you have a great day.

Happy Easter to a special bunny! May your day be filled with fun and joy and lots of delicious chocolate bunnies and peeps!

Knowing someone as special as you adds a little extra joy to Easter.

An easter wish, for my sweetheart, let this day bring hope to our worrying hearts and unlock life’s awesomeness in days to come.

Love is being selfless and making others happy. On this auspicious occasion of Easter, let’s spread love and happiness to others selflessly.

Love is the essence of Easter. On this day, I want you to know how special you are to me. I love you, my dear, and May you have a lovely holiday.

Love, chocolate, and sunshine—what more could you need? Have a blessed one!

You are a special egg in my Easter Basket. I love you very much, my love. Let’s celebrate this joyous occasion together. Have a wonderful day.

To my lady, here’s wishing you a happy Easter. All your sorrows and worries of the past will be left behind because my love is all for you.

Easter day is here with its candy-filled eggs. I wish that you would be as happy as you make me feel.

The joy of Easter is the thought that with you, a day like this is twice as lovely because you make my life so complete. I love you, my dear.

Easter messages remind your loved ones that you are thinking of them during this special holiday. Send your family and friends one of the above messages and wishes to make their holiday special.

